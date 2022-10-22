Evnia is Philips’ new gaming brand with monitors and peripherals

Lighting effects are among the features of the line

In order to be part of the growing gaming market in the world, Philips announced this week the launch of the Evnia brand. The company’s gaming product lineup will feature a range of devices, ranging from monitors to peripherals that include headsets, keyboards and mice.

Although the mission is somewhat difficult, Philips revealed that it wants to reinvent the way consumers use and view gamers lines. Investing in this, the company announced that it will have Sylvia “QueenArrow” Wahome, Kenya’s first e-sports player, as the face of the brand.

Evnia is the new brand of products for gamers from Philips

One of the company’s flagships is the Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV monitor. At 34 inches, it provides gamers with good gaming settings. With a refresh rate of 165 Hz, it still has HDR 1400, midi-LEDs on the back, Adaptive-Sync and a technology called Ambiglow, which provides greater brightness for the setup.

However, as is already the case with several gamers products on the market, the investment to obtain an Evnia 34M2C7600MV. It’s not the lowest. That’s because it is available for just over 2 thousand euros. The value corresponds to about R$ 10 thousand according to the current price, but it can be even more expensive when arriving in Brazil..

This model will be available on the market from December this year. For the next year, Philips has also presented another line of monitors that will have different sizes, in addition to presenting a considerable variation in price. Depending on the model, inches and whether there will be curvature on the screen, prices range from 579 to 1,900 euros.

42M2N8900 | 42? Flat Screen, 4K, HDR 10, HDMI 2.1, Low Input Lag and 138 Hz | Price: €1,959

34M2C8600 | 34? Curved Display, WQHD, HDR True Black 400, and 170 Hz | €1,849

27M2C5500W | 27? curved screen? (VA) | €579

Gamer line also has peripherals

In addition to monitors, the Evnia gaming line will also bring a series of peripherals for gamers. Philips announced a series of products such as mice, mousepads, keyboards and headsets that come with a proposal similar to that of monitors. Unlike them, however, prices have not yet been released.

So far, three lines have been presented by Philips, being the 3000 Series, 5000 Series and 7000-8000 Series. They will have different products that, of course, will change in value as soon as they become available on the market.

As you can see in the images presented by Philips, it bet on a line where practically all products are RGB. In addition, there is also difference in models and patterns found mainly in keyboards. Unlike the monitors, the peripheral settings were not revealed by the company.

Via: Eurogamer