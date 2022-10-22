Ex-President of China’s Mysterious Withdrawal from Communist Party Meeting

Stephen McDonell

BBC News in Beijing

5 hours ago

Playback of this video format is not supported by your device video caption, Watch: Former China leader Hu Jintao is taken away by Communist Party Congress officials

Footage showing Hu Jintao, the former president of China, being removed from the stage at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing during the Communist Party Congress has caught the world’s attention as people try to find out what happened.

Congress is expected to keep current President Xi Jinping in power, the country’s president since 2013.

There are many questions and no answers so far from the Chinese government. Hu Jintao, 79, appeared reluctant to leave. If that’s the case, why did this happen?

What did he say to the man who replaced him, Xi Jinping, which prompted a nod from China’s current leader? And what did he say to his protege Li Keqiang as he patted him on the shoulder before being led off stage?

The two most likely reasons for his departure are part of China’s politics on full display: a leader representing the past being symbolically removed. Another option would be Hu Jintao’s health problems.

The former leader’s withdrawal came at the end of the week-long Communist Party congress that cemented Xi’s position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

On the first day of the congress, Hu was only able to enter with the help of an official. That day, he looked very fragile.

However, if he was pulled out in the end because of ill health, why did it happen so suddenly? Why in front of the cameras? Was it a medical emergency?

Credit, EPA photo caption, Hu Jintao (center) was seated next to his successor Xi Jinping (right) before being escorted out.

A longer edit of the video, taken on Saturday, shows Xi Jinping turning to the former party chairman.

To Hu’s left are key figures such as Li Zhanshu and Wang Huning, and they look worried. Li even moved to help the former representative, but was pulled back by Wang, as if the latter were saying to him: “Don’t get involved in this”.

After Hu Jintao stood up, he also reached out to take Xi’s notes by mistake. At this stage, he looked confused. China’s leader took Hu’s hand away and took the bills back.

Communist Party meetings are typically highly scripted events, leading to speculation that the timing of Hu Jintao’s departure may not have been an accident.

He attended the previous closed-door session on the last day of the Congress. Afterwards, cameras were allowed in for the final part of the day. It was shortly after the cameras were installed that authorities approached Hu and indicated that he should go.

That said, the party does not normally wash their dirty laundry in public. If this were a planned moment, it would mark a departure from usual behavior.

What is driving the scene is that Hu Jintao represents a very different model for China from the one championed by the current president, Xi Jinping.

He led a much more collective government and had to balance various factions represented on the Politburo Standing Committee.

The years of Hu – who held the presidency from 2003 to 2013 – were seen as a period of openness to the outside world and greater tolerance for new ideas.

The Beijing 2008 Olympics were a peak of international exposure for China.

Foreign companies settled in the country, tourists flocked, the internet was freer, local media started doing decent journalism, and China’s global reputation was improving.

While some refer to the Hu period as “lost”, economic growth has consistently figured at double-digit rates and Beijing worried about its reputation elsewhere.

Xi Jinping, on the other hand, took the country in a very different direction, with him as a central figure and incapable of being challenged.

The current government has encouraged an explosion of nationalist sentiment, showing little concern for what others think about how to handle any issue. Instead, the message to other leaders was that China’s time has come and there’s not much they can do about it.

The message to the Chinese people can be seen in reforms to the Party’s constitution, referring to the achievements made through “struggle”. This has echoes of Mao’s time in office.

As secretary-general, from the start, Xi eliminated all opponents through an anti-corruption crackdown.

Now he has used this year’s Congress to take away space from those who think China may have different paths in the economic, social and political areas.

One of the last things Hu saw at this Congress was the composition of the new 205-person Central Committee. The group does not include Li Keqiang or Wang Yang, both seen as economic liberals and linked to the former government’s ideas.