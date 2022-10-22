Exit on Brexit

The worst nightmare for British Conservatives had a face for 45 days and, when it was over, it didn’t wake up the party on a glorious morning that went on to tell another story. The oasis did not reach the UK policy “(What”s the Story), Morning Glory”, nor did it elect a successor to install it. The resignation of Liz Truss, inevitability in a government with the most irresponsible and unprepared prime minister in memory, was the last act of a meteoric six-week journey that not only set the British economy on fire and reduced to ashes, but also tried to take the unsaid for almost everything it said, promised and wanted to achieve.

The poorest, after all, cannot afford the crisis without consequences. Individual and neoliberal idealism suffers a severe blow to future memory and recommends caution when the wild economy tries to enter the cowboy through the front door of the markets, as if it were breaking down the door of a saloon. It took market and more state to deal with the catastrophe caused by so much faith of the liberal think tank in Smith’s lyrical invisible hand.

It’s not just the UK that is plunging into yet another succession crisis, it’s the Conservative Party trying to escape death. The various political views of the Tories have been constantly in conflict with the rhythm of the succession of scandals. If Boris Johnson was a mine, there are already those who want him to reverse the extraction: many are those who defend the return of the former prime minister. This solution, not being unique in history, has the power to recreate the atmosphere of discomfort that led to his very recent dismissal. A nonsense, a return to the past that is too close and a shot in the foot that conservatives will certainly avoid.

The time will not be for snipers or wild hunting. The bet on a solution of technical rigor and zero adventurism is the only way that will allow to shorten distances for Keir Starmer’s Labor Party until the next legislative, avoiding early elections. Starmer and Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish prime minister, have already called for an immediate election. The situation “beyond reality and parody”, says Sturgeon, who, quite recently, said he “hates Tories and everything they stand for”. One of many independence processes. The choice of British Conservatives will not just depend on a new tenant at 10 Downing Street. The UK survival manual as written will not withstand another “Exit in Brexit”. It could be the people who declare the UK’s independence from the Conservative Party.

*Musician and lawyer

the author writes in the old spelling