‘Face Democracy’: How China Uses State Media to Try to Demoralize Taiwan’s President | World

“What is behind Tsai’s facade democracy in Taiwan?” That’s the title of a special report by Chinese state broadcaster CGTN about the visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives. The Chinese government is promoting a campaign to demoralize Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen, according to experts consulted by the g1 .

“High-ranking personalities of the Communist Party of China began to refer to the Taiwanese head of government as a ‘traitor to the motherland and Chinese civilization’, placing her in clear opposition to one of the most well-regarded characteristics for a Chinese ruling member under the point of view of the Party’s politburo: being a patriot”, says Aline Tedeschi, international analyst and coordinator of the Observa China group.

The Taiwanese president is seen by Chinese high-ranking officials, according to Tedeschi, as a traitor who would be contributing to the advance of “foreign forces” in siege against China, leaving the country exposed.

“It is possible that this strategy will continue until January 2024, when Taiwan will have new elections for head of government”, evaluates Tedeschi. Then, Beijing will be able to count on a candidate of the Guomindang Party, more friendly to the guidelines of the mainland government.

The Chinese state broadcaster seeks to associate Ing-Wen with the US, calling her an “amerika toady” leading a “divided Taiwan” and “praised by the US, controversial in Taiwan”.

The charges follow Chinese allegations of US interference in Chinese internal affairs. On August 10, in response to Pelosi’s visit, the State Council of China released a document entitled “The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era”.

The document says that the Chinese government “reiterates the fact that Taiwan is part of China” and cites UN General Assembly resolution 2758, which safeguards the principle of one China. “China is under no obligation to commit to ruling out the use of force. This is in no way directed against Taiwan compatriots, but against the scheme to create an ‘independent Taiwan’ and against foreign forces interfering with reunification.

The Chinese government’s speculations against the Taiwanese president should not be easily accepted by the island’s population, says Alexandre Coelho, research coordinator at Observa China and secretary of the International Political Science Association’s Asia and Pacific Research Committee.

“According to a survey conducted by a Taiwanese university, in January 2022, more than 62% of island residents consider themselves Taiwanese citizens, more than they consider themselves Chinese. This shows that there is a pro-independence majority in Taiwan. In this way, the Taiwanese leader’s attempts to demoralize may not so easily produce Beijing’s goals,” she says.

The research that Coelho refers to was done by National Chengchi University and looks at the change in self-declaration in the identity of the Taiwanese population between 1992 and June 2022.

For Tedeschi, China should seek dialogue with the Guomindang, a Chinese nationalist party in Taiwan that opposes President Tsai Ing-wen’s Democratic Progressive Party.

“The change of head of government in Hong Kong followed similar lines, with the exception that in the autonomous region there were mass protests against the extradition law before the change. Which ended up legitimizing the patriotic characteristics of Hong Kong’s new president,” he notes.

The invasion of the Legislative Council of the autonomous territory by protesters in 2019 led to the rise of the then chief of police John Lee Ka-chiu, who, supported by the Chinese Communist Party, was nominated for the government of Hong Kong in an election in which he was the only candidate.

During the opening of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party on Sunday (16), Xi Jinping claimed that China had achieved complete control over Hong Kong, which, for him, changed the situation in the territory “from chaos to governance”.

On Taiwan, Xi upped the ante and said he will not renounce the right to use force on the self-governing island. The Chinese president also promised that reunification should be the priority of his eventual third term.

At the end of the congress, next Saturday (22), Xi’s third term at the head of the country is expected to be confirmed, which will make him the longest-lived and most powerful leader in China since Mao Zedong.

Reunification with Taiwan is one of the agendas that Xi has followed since his first term. And the importance of the matter for the Chinese president is often reiterated, especially after the escalation of tension in the Taiwan Strait caused by Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island.

Coelho reckons that the tension should lead Xi to accelerate his plans for reunification from the island to Mainland China.

The island of Taiwan legally belongs to China. The US itself has recognized Chinese sovereignty over the island since the 1970s, when the Asian giant became part of the UN under the “one country, two systems” policy, a formula that allows the Taiwanese government to have its own elections and autonomy in relation to the Chinese Communist Party, but that does not make the island a sovereign country.