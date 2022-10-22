Fans criticize Megan Fox for plastic surgery: ‘Kardashian’

Despite never admitting that she had plastic surgery, Megan Fox, 36, was accused by fans of overdoing cosmetic procedures. Among the criticisms, the actress’s followers pointed out that she is turning into a “Kardashian”.

In a recent publication, Megan Fox showed off her look and drew attention for her face changes. To one follower, her mouth is so swollen it looks like she got a bee sting, suggesting the actress went overboard with lip fillers.

“Are you slowly turning into a Kardashian?” one fan countered. “Don’t do anything else. You’re beautiful! Be different, not like the rest. You want your own look,” suggested another.

The comparison with the Kardashians was due precisely to the exaggeration of the aesthetic procedures. The reality show’s family is known for numerous plastic surgeries and excessive grooming.

In recent years, the artist has grown closer to the Kardashian family, especially after her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly toured with Kourtney’s current husband, Travis Barker. In addition, the famous even posed with Kourtney and asked fans what they would think if she and Kardashian created an account on an adult content site.