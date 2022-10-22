Find out how much CBF will pay for a Serie A position; See how much Ceará and Fortaleza can receive – Play

THE Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) will pay approx. BRL 45 million to the champion of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. It will be the highest amount paid by the entity to the winner of the national tournament – in 2021, Atlético-MG received R$ 40 million. The runner-up will receive R$ 42.7 million. The information comes from journalist Martín Fernandez, from ge.globe.

Altogether, the CBF will allocate more than BRL 400 million (approximately R$ 433.3 million) for the 16 clubs that continue in Serie A for 2023. Only relegated clubs will not benefit from the amount.

The 2022 edition of Serie A is in the final stretch and, in addition to the clubs vying for places in international competitions, the fight to improve earnings equivalent to the position in the competition promises to heat up the remaining five rounds.

See amounts paid by CBF to clubs for positions in Serie A

BRL 45.0 million BRL 42.7 million BRL 40.5 million BRL 38.2 million BRL 36.0 million BRL 33.7 million BRL 31.5 million BRL 29.2 million BRL 27.0 million BRL 24.7 million BRL 19.3 million BRL 18.0 million BRL 16.6 million BRL 16.2 million BRL 15.7 million BRL 15.2 million

How much would Ceará and Fortaleza earn?

Ceará and Fortaleza compete for different goals in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. After spending the 1st round in the relegation zone, Tricolor do Pici resurfaced and is in the fight for a spot in the Pré-Libertadores. With 44 points, occupying the 9th place, the team of Juan Pablo Vojvodaif it ends up in this position in the table, it would collect BRL 27 million.

the team of Lucho Gonzalezin turn, aims to maintain the Serie A. With 34 points, ranking in 16th place, Ceará would earn BRL 15.2 million.