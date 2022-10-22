Find out how to get up to BRL 5,000 in your Nubank account TODAY

O Nubank has been considered the digital bank with the largest customer base in Latin America. According to fintech, there are more than 60 million people using its banking services. This is because the company has several services and advantages for those who are part of the platform, such as the credit card with 0 annual fee.

However, although the credit card has many advantages, often the amount available to the customer is not very high, which ends up leaving many people dissatisfied. In addition, the delay to increase the value in the credit card is also a common complaint among the platform’s customers.

With that in mind, in order not to leave users helpless, the Nubank now has a tool that can solve the credit card problem. In summary, it is possible to reserve part or all of the balance so that, in the future, it can be used as credit on the card.

In this way, customers who wish to make a purchase worth R$500, for example, can deposit this amount in their account and reserve it as a credit limit. Want to know more about this feature? So, check out more information below!

Increase your limit with Nubank: see how! First, it is important to note that the deposit of the amount in the account and which is available as credit will not be available for use until the payment of the card bill occurs. After repayment of the debit, the amount will be available again, the use being at the customer’s discretion. However, it is important to note that, if the payment is not made by the due date, the bank will use the reserved balance to settle the invoice. According to information from Nubank itself, the user who uses this type of service will be able to use a balance of up to R$ 5 thousand to build the credit card limit. In addition, it is worth noting that the customer can make national and international purchases (in person and virtual). How to use the new tool? Although this function may not seem advantageous to the customer, since the user himself is the one who makes his own limit available, the function can be very useful for those who do not have pre-approved fintech credit. To use this new tool, follow these steps: First, access the Nubank app; Also, access the credit cards menu; Select the “Adjust limit” option; Finally, tap on “Reserve as limit” and enter the desired amount. How to increase the Nubank limit? First, to actually establish the value of the limit that each customer has available to him, fintech relies on algorithmic technology. Thus, those who present more favorable conditions, such as greater purchasing power, for example, are more likely to have credit benefits. However, if this is not your situation right now, you can follow some tips to increase your card limit. Want to know which ones? Then check it out: Avoid paying bills and invoices late;

Pay before or by the due date;

Choose invoice due date according to your salary payment date;

Don’t just pay the minimum invoice amount, as this will activate the revolving credit;

Keep your monthly income updated on the Nubank app;

Use your credit card frequently;

Use the card without exceeding the limit;

Don’t have debts. How much money does the Nubank account earn? First of all, it is important to understand the rate of the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI). In digital banking, the CDI is 100%, which means that the yields offered are approximately 13%. For example: If you leave R$1,000 in your NuConta, in one month, there will be an increase of R$ 10, that is, R$ 1,010. It is worth mentioning that per year, the yield is higher than the savings account.