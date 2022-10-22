Find out who are the favorites to take over as prime minister in the UK – News

After the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, on Thursday (20), three names present themselves as favorites for the succession: former finance minister Rishi Sunak; the minister in charge of relations with Parliament, Penny Mordaunt; and former Chief Executive Boris Johnson, whose possible return is controversial.

After only 45 days in office, Truss resigned, becoming the shortest-serving prime minister. The failure of the economic plan presented by her, which made the British market plummet, the departure of ministers, and pressure from Parliament were factors that made the resignation inevitable.





Responsible for organizing the Conservative Party’s new internal primaries, Graham Brady said that candidates to succeed Truss in office must have the support of at least 100 of the party’s 357 deputies.





This ‘rule’ makes the dispute limited to a maximum of three candidates. The deadline for nominations opened this Thursday and will close at 14:00 (10:00 GMT) next Monday (24).

The winner of the primaries will be known no later than next Friday (28). However, the result may even come out earlier, including on Monday itself (24), if only one candidate receives more than one hundred parliamentary votes.



Check out the potential candidates for succession below:





Boris Johnson

The revelation made by the newspaper The Times, that the former prime minister would stand as a candidate, holding the “interest of the nation” as his flag, caused a stir in London.

Three and a half months after resigning, after a series of defections in his government, burdened by scandals – among them the parties in Downing Street that violated the anti-covid rules -, the surroundings of “BoJo” indicated that the politician would anticipate his return from Caribbean vacation.

If he can get past the filter of lawmakers who are supposed to vote, Boris has a good chance of returning to power. According to a recent YouGov poll, he remains very popular with Conservative Party voters.

At 58, this former journalist, who was mayor of London and foreign minister, boasts on his resume the fact that he led the Conservatives to a historic election victory in 2019.

Boris is a staunch supporter of Brexit and, for his followers, his charisma and his unrelenting optimism are essential to avoid a catastrophe at the polls, given the polls and the social crisis.

But his possible return also generates backlash, with some lawmakers threatening to resign. “This country needs capacity in a period of great economic challenges,” protested former minister David Lidington, speaking to the network. BBC.

The election of the former prime minister could exacerbate already deep divisions among conservatives.

In addition, Johnson has another hurdle. He continues to be investigated by Parliament to find out if he lied to the House during the so-called “Partygate” and is at risk of being suspended from his mandate as a deputy.





Rishi Sunak

Before rumors of a Johnson return surfaced, it looked like it was time for a rematch for Rishi Sunak. The former finance minister came in second in the race against Truss in the final phase of the election process for a new Conservative leader, in early September, decided by the party’s rank and file. He was the preferred candidate of the deputies.

The 42-year-old former billionaire banker is a peacemaker who champions fiscal orthodoxy.

During his campaign in August, he repeatedly warned that unfunded tax cuts would worsen inflation to its highest level in decades. Furthermore, it would undermine the confidence of the markets. The facts proved him right.

Known for being a big fan of the Star Wars saga, Sunak has been a deputy since 2015, and was appointed as Minister of Finance shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic. With massive aid to families and businesses, his crisis management was highly praised.

However, Sunak has an important argument against him: many lawmakers loyal to Boris Johnson see him as a traitor, whose resignation in July precipitated the downfall of the charismatic and controversial prime minister.

















Penny Mordaunt













The minister in charge of relations with Parliament ran in July against Liz Truss to succeed Boris Johnson and garnered support in the first rounds of voting. She was a favorite of the conservative ranks, but was dropped by deputies at the last minute.

This charismatic 49-year-old former defense minister came under the spotlight on Monday when she appeared in parliament in place of Truss to respond to the opposition. She defended with aplomb the shift in the government’s economic policy.

The patriotic streak of this navy reservist touches sensitive fibers in the party. In her favor, she also has the fact that she has been a supporter of Brexit since 2016.

Before being elected Congresswoman in 2010, Mordaunt studied philosophy, chained a series of jobs, and then worked in public relations for the conservative leader William Hague and, in the United States, for the presidential campaign of George W. Bush.

The hypothesis of his candidacy appeared recently, and the conservative newspaper The Times mentioned, on Tuesday (18), unconfirmed conversations in this regard.



