Flamengo arrives in BH at dawn, and Diego Alves, Cebolinha and Matheuzinho give the crowd a lot of affection | Flamengo

With expressions that revealed tiredness, but willing to meet the approximately 30 fans who were waiting for him in the concentration, Flamengo players arrived at the hotel where they will stay in Belo Horizonte at 0:40 am this Saturday, when the team faces América-MG, for the Championship. Brazilian.
After celebrating their fourth title in the Copa do Brasil on Thursday at a party held in a place next to Ninho do Urubu, the athletes performed again this Friday at 4:30 pm in the CT.
Diego Alves poses for a photo with Dona Inês, Silvana and Pedro, members of the Fla Gerais Embassy — Photo: Fred Gomes
Cebolinha takes a picture with Dona Inês and Silvana, members of the Fla Gerais Embassy — Photo: Fred Gomes
Despite the wide-open wear, most of the squad stopped to meet the fans. Diego Alves, Everton Cebolinha and Matheuzinho were the ones who stayed on the grid the longest. Diego, Fabrício Bruno and other athletes also took pictures and signed autographs. (see videos at the end of the article)
After watching videos, the players took to the field at 18:30, and Dorival chose the following team to face América-MG: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Diego and Victor Hugo; Everton Cebolinha, Marinho and Matheus França.
Third place with 55 points, Flamengo faces América-MG at 19:00 (Brasília time) on Saturday, at Estádio Independência, in Belo Horizonte.
