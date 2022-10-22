Flamengo lineup: Diego Alves, Diego, Matheuzinho and João Gomes will start | Flamengo

+ Vidal will have leg drainage, and Thiago Maia has knee inflammation

Out of the decision against Corinthians, last Wednesday, João Gomes also starts the game. Matheuzinho will be the team’s right-back.

+ Argentinian referee will be responsible for commanding the Libertadores final

1 of 2 Diego cup trophy Copa do Brasil 2002 Flamengo champion — Photo: Sergio Moraes/Reuters Diego cup trophy Copa do Brasil 2002 Flamengo champion — Photo: Sergio Moraes/Reuters

Check out the lineup of the team that faces América, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian, at 19:00:

Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Diego and Victor Hugo; Everton Cebolinha, Marinho and Matheus França.

Flamengo Bulletin: Dona Inês reveals premonition at the Fla-Gerais Embassy

The Flamengo delegation, which will not even have the goalkeeper Santos, arrives in Belo Horizonte this Friday just before midnight.

The Uruguayan Varela, who was a starter in the last match of the Brazilian, felt discomfort in his left thigh during work this Friday, and is out of the match.

As he did against Cuiabá, Dorival Júnior leads training in the morning at Ninho do Urubu and then goes to Belo Horizonte to lead the team against América.

See the related list:

2 of 2 Related Flamengo to face América-MG — Photo: Disclosure Flamengo related to face América-MG – Photo: Disclosure

+ Read more Flamengo news

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧