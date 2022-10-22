Flávia Alessandra dresses as Julia Roberts in ‘A Beautiful Woman’ – Who

+



Otaviano Costa and Flávia Alessandra (Photo: Leo Franco and Marcelo Sa Barreto/ Agnews)

Flávia Alessandra dressed up as Julia Roberts in A beautiful woman for the Halloween dance, which took place on Thursday night (13). She arrived accompanied by her husband, Otaviano Costa, who wore a tuxedo, in homage to the character of Richard Gerewho is paired with Julia Roberts in the famous 1990s romantic comedy.

“I came alone, but my husband managed to get rid of his duties. We’ll be married for 16 years tomorrow, and we have to sleep and wake up together at this turn. I had an idea, let’s create the couple Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, and here I am from pretty woman. It’s a classic, who loves it. Richard Gere It’s a lifelong crush of mine. I love Julia Roberts and her laugh, the movie and the whole story behind it”, Flávia told Who.

Flávia also spoke of the great shape at the height of her 48 years of age. “I want to live well, independently, autonomously, vigorously, so there’s no way around it: we have to take care of ourselves, try to do any exercise, drink lots of fluids, try to eat more or less well, let’s say. I train well, I eat very well at home or outside with a balance, I drink a lot of fluids and so on. moving”, explained the actress, who also gave away one of her beauty secrets. “I use honey in the bath. I apply honey to myself,” she said.

The party, which brought together a team of famous people, also had Octaviano CostaFlávia’s husband, who wore a black tuxedo, matching the look of Richard Gerea romantic partner with Vivian (Roberts) in the classic 1990s romantic comedy.

Rafa Kalimann was one of the first to show the look, dressed as Marilyn Monroe. Igor Rickli She also wore an all-black lace look, complete with transparent tights and a long skirt.

Lore Improta, Thaynara OG and Nah Cardoso appeared with matching looks, with the witches who were the protagonists of the film Abracadabra. Sabrina Sato, Sandy, Thelminha, Uriahand Cleo are some of the other names on the guest list.

Flávia Alessandra dresses as Julia Roberts in Uma Linda Mulher (Photo: Leo Franco and Marcelo Sa Barreto/ Agnews, and Disclosure)

