Florence Pugh will be in another Marvel movie after Thunderbolts

The end of Florence Pugh’s journey at Marvel will not be in Thunderbolts, as the actress is guaranteed for at least one more film later.

According to The Hollywood Reporterthe actress’s most recent contract secures her in two more films, one of them being that of the group of anti-heroes.

Also according to the report, Florence Pugh will receive an 8-figure dollar amount (in the tens of millions) for these two films, and could become one of the highest paid people in Marvel.

THE Marvel usually pays something between US$ 20 million and US$ 25 million (from R$ 100 million to 130 million) in the contracts of the great stars of his films.

According to official conceptual art, the formation of thunderbolts will bring: Olga Kurylenko (Coach), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova).

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.

thunderbolts will conclude Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the premiere is scheduled for July 26, 2024.