Fluminense can achieve best performance in classics in a season since 1929 | fluminense

The record of Fluminense against rivals from Rio de Janeiro has been so positive that the team can reach another significant mark in case of victory over Botafogo this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasilia time) at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship. If they manage to add the three points, the Tricolor will achieve the highest performance in classics in a season since 1929.

93 years ago, Fluminense ended the season with seven wins, one draw and one defeat, which corresponds to an 81.5% success rate. Despite the good performance against the other big three in Rio, Tricolor finished the Campeonato Carioca in fourth place at the time.

In 2022, so far, there are 10 games, with seven wins, one draw and two defeats, equivalent to a performance of 73.3%. If they win the last classic of the year, Fluminense will close the season with a 78.8% success rate.

Fluminense 0 x 0 Flamengo Vasco 1 x 2 Fluminense Fluminense 1 x 0 Flamengo Fluminense 1 x 0 Botafogo Fluminense 4 x 2 Botafogo Fluminense 1 x 2 Vasco Flamengo 0 x 1 Fluminense Fluminense 2 x 0 Botafogo Vasco 1 x 2 Fluminense

Flamengo 0 x 1 Fluminense Fluminense 2 x 1 Botafogo Fluminense 2 x 0 Vasco Botafogo 0 x 1 Fluminense Fluminense 1 x 2 Botafogo Flamengo 0 x 2 Fluminense Fluminense 1 x 1 Flamengo Fluminense 1 x 2 Flamengo Botafogo 0 x 1 Fluminense Flamengo 1 x 2 Fluminense

In 2021, Fluminense had a 74% advantage against rivals from Rio (a slightly higher performance than the current record). However, games for the 2020 season were played last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Considering only the clashes of the last season, the number drops to 66%.

Possible post-classic scenarios with Botafogo Result utilization Victory 78.8% A tie 69.7% Defeat 66%

In the last 21 classics, Fluminense lost only three, in addition to 13 wins and five draws. Now, the team tries to optimize even more the retrospective against Botafogo in Maracanã.

– When talking about a classic, every player wants to play. One of the best games possible to play, a much bigger motivation. Anyone who takes the field is going to give more than their best, because it’s more than special. Classic is very determined in the detail, we have to pay that maximum attention. You have to go in focused and get those three points in the final stretch, which will be more than important for us – said Martinelli last Friday.

With 54 points, Fluminense is fourth in the Brazilian Championship. With six rounds left for the end of the competition, three at home and three away, the club aims to guarantee direct classification for the group stage of Libertadores.

