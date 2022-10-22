Fluminense squad: Nino returns, and Yago should be kept against Botafogo | fluminense

Fluminense continues to prepare for the classic against Botafogo on Sunday, at 4 pm (Brasilia time) at Maracanã, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. Coach Fernando Diniz will still command a final training session this Saturday morning at CT Carlos Castilho, but the trend is that the team will be practically the same team that beat Avaí 3-0 in Ressacada in the last round.
The only news should be the return of Nino, recovered from a muscle problem in his right thigh, forming the pair of defenders with Manoel. The defender, who was injured against América-MG and missed the team against Avaí, trained normally all week and is available.
The tendency is that both Calegari, improvised on the left side, and Yago, in midfield, are kept by the coach. Surprise in the last game, the midfielder was one of the highlights and participated in two of the three goals against Avaí.
The probable lineup has: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Calegari; André, Martinelli, Yago and Ganso; Arias and Cano.
With 54 points, Fluminense is fourth in the Brazilian Championship. With six rounds left for the end of the competition, three at home and three away, the club aims to guarantee direct classification for the group stage of Libertadores.
