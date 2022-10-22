Fluminense starts talks to have Reinaldo leave São Paulo

Fluminense has already started planning for 2023 and one of the reinforcements may be left-back Reinaldo, at the end of his contract with São Paulo. Tricolor opened conversations with the player and can arrange the arrival in Laranjeiras before the end of the Brazilian Championship.

The information was initially given by “Netflu” and confirmed by UOL Esporte. The 33-year-old player is not expected to renew with São Paulo and would be free in December. There was still no official proposal on the table, but negotiations are already underway.

It is not the first time that Reinaldo’s name appears on the tricolor staff. There was an interest in the player at the beginning of the season, but, at the time, the preference was for Cristiano, who was at Sheriff, from Moldova, and was bought for about R$ 9 million.

The Flu, however, adopts caution in negotiations. That’s because in the second half of November, the club’s presidential elections take place. The current president, Mário Bittencourt, will run again and can compete with the other pre-candidates: Ademar Arrais, Marcelo Souto and Rafael Rolim.

Reinaldo arrived at São Paulo in 2013 and is the player with the longest time at the club in the current squad. In all, there are 361 games with the tricolor shirt and 30 goals scored. He has already worked in the São Paulo team with Fernando Diniz, who has a situation on his way to renew for another two years at Fluminense.