Former Chinese President Forcibly Removed from Communist Party of China Congress

In an official statement, the government said that Hu Jintao ‘did not feel well’ and needed to rest in another room.

EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Jintao tried to call out to Xi Jinping as he was being pulled out, but he got no attention



This Saturday, the 22nd, an image went around the world. Former Chinese President Hu Jintaowas forcibly removed from the plenary where the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP). Hu was pale-faced and was escorted out of the compound seconds after the press entered the venue. In an official statement, the government assured that Jintao “did not feel well and his team accompanied him to another room to rest”. The apparent and unexpected public purge of Hu, the current president’s immediate predecessor, Xi Jinping, convulsed the closing of the Congress, in which the Chinese leader consolidated his enormous power, perpetuating himself for another five years at the head of the Asian giant. Despite the scene, some observers did not interpret what happened as a purge, but as a possible physical discomfort that would have caused Xi’s predecessor to step down. The state news agency “Xinhua” said on Saturday night (local time) through the twitter that Hu “insisted” on attending the closing session “despite the fact that he has lately needed time to recover”. “When he was not feeling well during today’s session, his team, for his health, took him to an adjacent room to rest. He is better now,” the tweet states, without further explanation.

Experts believe the event staged in a live broadcast the downsizing of a portion of the party, which was known for being more liberal, pragmatic and market-oriented. Hu was even removed from Chinese social media, and the most recent post in which the former president’s name can be found dates from October 18, when an account quoted the politician’s words on economic development. Therefore, the current president, at 69, will guarantee his absolute control over the CCP, at least for the next five years, and the expectation revolves around who will accompany the president, and if any potential successors will appear at the new summit. The new members of the almighty Standing Committee (7 or 9 people) will be introduced to the society this Sunday, 23, in another side event.

*With information from EFE