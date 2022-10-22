Friday on TV: Haunted Foo Fighters, “Jane for Charlotte”, Dangerous Games and Crime in the Ways of Santiago | TV

MOVIE THEATER

Studio 666

TVCine Top, 9:30 pm

Horror, Music and Foo Fighters. It is from this combination that the film directed by BJ McDonnell, based on an original story by Dave Grohl, results. It is interpreted by the elements of the band, who make themselves. Will Forte, Whitney Cummings, Jeff Garlin and Jenna Ortega join the cast.

The action takes place in a haunted mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, which is chosen by the group to record their new album. But the progress of the works is disturbed by supernatural forces, demonic possessions and unexplained deaths. Part of the story actually happened: it was in that house that the Foo Fighters recorded Medicine at Midnightreleased in 2021, a year before the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.







Freeheld – Love and Justice

RTP2, 11:12 pm

USA, 2005. Laurel Hester is a police officer in New Jersey. On a personal level, she is in a marital relationship with Stacie Andree, 19 years her junior. Everything changes when she is diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Aware of the approaching end, Laurel wants Stacie to inherit the house where they both live and receive the benefits of widowhood.

The problem is that the relationship is not legally recognized for inheritance purposes. Determined to take a stand and defend her rights and those of the gay community, she will fight to the end for the law to be changed and Stacie to receive what is rightfully hers.

The real story of Laurel Hester (1956-2006), already told in Cynthia Wade’s Oscar-winning documentary, serves as the basis for this biographical drama, directed by Peter Sollett and scripted by Ron Nyswaner. Julianne Moore, Ellen Page (now Elliot Page), Steve Carell, Luke Grimes and Michael Shannon bring the characters to life.

DOCUMENTARY

Jane by Charlotte

TVCine Edition, 10pm

In this 2021 documentary, actress Charlotte Gainsbourg takes on the role of director for the first time and films her mother, Jane Birkin. More than the look of a daughter on her mother, it is an in-depth and unreserved portrait of the personal relationship between them, in which this look is exercised in both directions. It’s also a film about absentees: Charlotte’s older sister Kate Barry, daughter of Jane’s first marriage to composer John Barry, who died in 2013, or the father whose name Charlotte carries, Serge Gainsbourg.







SERIES

Santiago

I opt, streaming

Debut. One serial killer on the roads of Santiago. The series created by César Mourão, Diogo Brito and Inês Braga starts from this premise, directed by Pedro Varela. Lúcia Moniz heads the cast, made up of actors from six nationalities.

O thriller of eight episodes, released on Thursdays, follows a family that makes the way between Porto and Santiago de Compostela, in search of a spiritual journey, but also to strengthen ties and find some redemption for unresolved issues of the past. . In the process, he will come across several other pilgrims. So far, it would be a story like any other. But that’s when the crimes begin.

The Peripheral

Prime Video, streaming

Premiere of the television adaptation of William Gibson’s science fiction book, with the finger of the creators of Westworld in the production and with Chloë Grace Moretz in the lead role.

Flynne is a young girl who spends her life playing video games. They serve as an escape from the reality of the remote village to which she is “stuck” and also as a way to pay the bills. Everything (but everything) changes when she tests a new and advanced game system that transports her to an ultra-realistic plane, where anything seems possible. But the initial good surprise soon turns out to be a nightmare with serious implications and real dangers.







Two and a half Men

Fox Comedy, 10:10 pm

Michael Bolton is the special guest in the opening of the tenth season of the award-winning sitcom North American, the second with Ashton Kutcher as the protagonist, in the place that previously belonged to Charlie Sheen. The first episode features a very elaborate – but not very successful – proposal that involves fireworks and Bolton singing. In the scenes of the next chapters other guests appear, such as Miley Cyrus, Scott Bakula or Hilary Duff.

Gangs of London

HBO Max, streaming

With Gareth Evans at the helm, the ultra-violent action series set in London’s criminal underworld is back, where there are real broken bones and blood running everywhere, in what are some of the best action sequences ever filmed for television. Evans and co-creator Matt Flannery are still writing the script for the first episode together. This time, it’s Corin Hardy who runs the series.