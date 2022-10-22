Galaxy A04e is Samsung’s new entry-level with 6.5″ screen and 5,000 mAh battery – All in Technology

Samsung has been focusing heavily on the mid-range and high-end smartphone market in recent years. However, it continues to launch more affordable models for people who don’t want or can’t spend that much. That said, the South Korean manufacturer has just officially launched a new basic product, the Galaxy A04e, on the market.

In terms of specs, the Galaxy A04e has a 6.5-inch HD+ touchscreen display. The display does not have a refresh rate above 60 Hz, but it houses a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Furthermore, it includes a 13MP main camera alongside a 2MP depth sensor.

As usual, Samsung keeps the name of the chipset used a secret. However, industry sources believe it to be a MediaTek Helio G35. In addition, we also have versions with 3GB/4GB of RAM, variants with up to 128GB of storage, Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.5″ HD+ TFT LCD, 1600 x 720 pixels, 60 Hz refresh rate

6.5″ HD+ TFT LCD, 1600 x 720 pixels, 60 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Helio G35

MediaTek Helio G35 RAM: 3GB / 4GB

3GB / 4GB Internal storage: 32GB, 64GB or 128GB

32GB, 64GB or 128GB Back camera: 13 MP (Main, f/2.2) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

13 MP (Main, f/2.2) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 5 MP (f/2.2)

5 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Operational system: Android 12, under One UI Core 4.1

Android 12, under One UI Core 4.1 Others: 4G, Single Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, mono sound, expansion via MicroSD cards.

So far, Samsung has yet to reveal the pricing and availability of the Galaxy A04e.