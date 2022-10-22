Gatito receives polls from Palmeiras and São Paulo to leave Botafogo and says his will for 2023: ‘This is clear’

Paraguayan archer has a contract until December this year with the Rio de Janeiro team and can sign with other teams

The future of the goalkeeper Kitty Fernandez is currently on the agenda. With a contract until the end of December with the Botafogothe player starts receiving polls.

In an interview with the journalist André Hernanthe goalkeeper confirmed that palm trees and Sao Paulo made inquiries to his manager, but stated that his desire is to renew with Alvinegro.

“Yes, yes, he (businessman) told me that had polls from these clubs (São Paulo and Palmeiras), but back to the matter: I’ll leave it to him (laughs). I’m focused on Botafogo.”

“My intention is to stay at the club. This is clear. Everyone knows internally and I speak publicly: my intention is to continue at the club. We hope we can reach a final agreement,” Gatito said.

Gatito was hired by Botafogo in January 2017 and established himself as a substitute for the idol Jefferson at the club. In 2022, he returned to acting frequently after a long stint injured.

Currently, both Palmeiras and São Paulo have three options for their goals. The first has Weverton, Marcelo Lomba and Vinicius, while the second has Felipe Alves, Jandrei and Thiago Couto.