Gatonet comes to an end? Anatel’s announcement on IPTV worries Brazilians

IPTV, an acronym for Internet Protocol Television or Internet Protocol Television, is a legal service, but only as long as it follows the rules of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). A recent warning has citizens who use the service worried. Will it be the end of IPTV in the country or is there no reason for tension?

Read more: Do you receive abusive calls? Anatel imposes a fine of R$ 50 million

To facilitate understanding, this method of streaming delivers TV content using IP networks. It’s like a pay-TV. A little different from what many think, this is not an illegal service in most cases. Understand then what changes with Anatel’s alert.

End of IPTV?

IPTV is popularly known as gatonet. It is a type of platform that offers a list of TV channels over the internet, but based on the announcement made by Anatel recently, this service may have its days numbered.

O block will be from services that operate illegally. In the case of operators that offer the type of transmission through monthly or annual subscriptions, everything will continue to work. As an example, we can mention Globoplay, Claro TV, PlutoTV and many others. If you enjoy either one, don’t worry.

What is at the end of IPTV, according to Anael, is the irregular service. The practice is very common in Brazil. It happens when people buy a device, pay a symbolic value and gain access to TV channels for free and without any connection with operators or paying for the subscription.

The agency’s intention is to end the practice and prevent the advancement of illegal IPTV use. The forecast is that the suspension will take place until the beginning of 2023. Those responsible will use tools to detect which equipment is irregular to make the complete and definitive block.

In these cases, as it is a prohibited use in some cases, the consumer will have no outlet or anyone to turn to. The agency also warns that illegal use can be considered a crime, with punishment for those who sell and those who buy. Not to mention that user data that is exposed and at risk of being scammed.