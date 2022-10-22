GCM de Sto.André arrests thief for cell phone theft on the outskirts of UFABC

IOC cameras assisted the guards’ action; appliance has been returned to the owner; University students have been victims of criminals

An action by the GCM (Municipal Civil Guard) of Santo André, with the support of IOC (Integrated Operations Center) monitoring cameras, arrested a 40-year-old man who had just stolen a cell phone in the vicinity of UFABC (Federal University of ABC).

At around 10:15 am, a GCM mobile base was carrying out a preventive operation around the educational institution when the team noticed two men running, one of them with an object in his hand.

Immediately the guards began the pursuit and, in support, IOC professionals used the cameras to monitor and guide the agents, including directing the vehicles that supported the occurrence.

The approach ended in the parking lot of a commercial establishment, where the man was arrested with his cell phone stolen. After the arrest, the telephone set was returned to the owner.

UFABC students have been victims of robberies. Ten days ago about 12 students were robbed in the same day.