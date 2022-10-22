GeekHunter Opens 500 IT Jobs; salaries of up to BRL 27 thousand

There is no denying that technology professionals are on the rise. More companies offer job openings with attractive salaries for those who work in this area. Want to see only? GeekHunter, for example, recently announced the opening of 500 IT jobs with salaries that can reach BRL 27,000.

Read more: Inter opens 7,000 free spaces in technology course

Despite what is seen about unemployment, we can see that the job market is heated in some areas. The difficulty for many companies is to find professionals at senior levels who have more experience in what they propose to do. for whom is it from technologyit is worth checking out the offers and taking advantage of the good opportunities.

GeekHunter opens 500 job openings

The GeekHunter platform has opened 500 job vacancies for workers with specific knowledge in the broad area that is technology as a whole. The demand is for working with Data Science; Software development; DevOps; Product Management; QA; Test Architecture; QA Engineering and UX/UI Design.

Most of the opportunities are work remote. Employees will have the chance to work from home for companies in Brazil and abroad. The remuneration can reach R$ 27 thousand, depending on the experience of each professional. GeekHunter selects talent that will be directed to world-renowned companies.

Among all of them, we can point out the following: Amazon; Centaur; ClickBus; Bitcoin Market; Zup; Guiabolso; Meetime; DigitalResults; RankMyApp and ESSS. Those interested in participating in the selective process must access the official page of the platform and check the entire step by step.

We advance that, first of all, it is necessary to create a register with basic information. That is, data such as full name, email and an access password. It is recommended that the candidate indicate a professional profile page, such as the LinkedIn link.

To stand out, it’s worth doing your CV! Tell us about your career, highlight your skills, and only include experiences relevant to the position you want. It is also important to check all the vacancy requirements before applying. You should also pay attention to the steps of the process so you don’t miss anything.