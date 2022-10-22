Globo shows “Fast and Furious 6” on this Sunday’s Maximum Temperature

THE Globe will show the long “Fast and furious 6” at the Maximum temperature this Sunday (16). starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker (1973 – 2013), the action movie starts at 12:30, right after the Esporte Espetacular program.

“Since Dom and Brian’s coup in Rio de Janeiro left the group with 100 million dollars, the team has spread across the world. One day, Hobbs asks Dom to assemble an elite group in London and apprehend an organization of mercenaries on the streets, whose mentor is supported by Letty, Dom’s old girlfriend who he believed to be dead.says the synopsis of the film.

Directed by Justin Lin and written by Chris Morgan, “Fast and furious 6” It hit theaters in May 2013 and grossed over $788 million at the box office. In addition to Diesel and Walker, the production also features Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang, Gal Gadot, Luke Evans, Gina Carano and John Ortiz.

After the broadcast of the feature, the station continues with the humorous program “Paradise Family” it’s the Sunday. Movie successes return to the station’s programming after Vai que Cola, with “Blood Inheritance” and “The other face”which are attractions of the Major Sunday and movie theater, respectively. To learn more, click here.