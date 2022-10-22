Government releases Digital Antenna Kit for Brazilians; know how to receive

The citizen who is part of the Single Registration for Social Programs of the Federal Government can have a series of benefits, among them the Digital Antenna Kit. Initially, the purpose is for the reception kits to guarantee the most modern technology for video and audio compression, guaranteeing better image and sound quality.

The service even improved with the arrival of 5G in the country, as the new technology improved the television channels of those registered in the program. In this way, beneficiaries who have access to open TV with a satellite dish will now be able to migrate to this new technology.

In this way, the expectation is that the quality of images and sounds in open channels will be even higher, without going through any interference. The program, which has the support of the Federal Government and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), is called “Siga Antenado”.

First, it is important to point out that in order to receive the Digital Antenna Kitthe citizen must be registered in the CadUnique of the Federal Government, in addition to using the conventional satellite dish. According to the Government, it is through it that the signal of open channels is transmitted via satellite.

However, it is important to note that with the release of 5G in Brazil, a change must take place in the transmission signals. At first, the change will occur from C Band TV to KU Band. Thus, for an improvement in image and sound to actually occur, a switch to more modern equipment must take place. Namely, low-income families should not worry, as they will receive the kit.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the Digital Antenna Kit will have free installation. On the other hand, if the citizen’s house already uses a digital antenna, in the “fishbone” format, it will not be necessary to make the exchange.

How to get the Digital Antenna Kit

The request for the Digital Antena Kit, if the family registered in the Cadunic meets the criteria, it can happen in a simple way. For this, it will be necessary to place an order through Anatel’s call center, at 0800-729-2404. In addition, if you prefer, you can request the equipment over the internet, on the program website. Stay tuned.

When accessing the site, you will need to follow these steps:

First, access the menu (in the upper left corner of the screen);

Also, click on the option “Free Kit Distribution Program”;

After that, it is necessary to click on “Schedule here”;

On the new page, it will be necessary to select the identification, which can be done through the CPF or Social Identification Number (NIS).

After personal identification information, the interested party must answer the questionnaire, and then define the day and time for installing the kit. Thus, a specialized technician must attend to verify if a new appliance is necessary or not.

Where will the Digital Antenna Kit be offered?

5G in Brazil is now available in 22 capitals of the country: Brasilia, Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa, Porto Alegre, São Paulo, Curitiba, Salvador, Goiânia, Rio de Janeiro, Palmas, Vitória, Florianópolis, Recife, Fortaleza, Natal, Aracaju, Boa Vista, Campo Grande, Cuiabá, Maceió, São Luis and Teresa.

Recently, on September 19, the last seven capitals above started to receive the technology. These locations were in the capital package with an extended term for the start of 5G operations in the country, which was already operating in the other 15 first ones.

The idea was for the technology to be present in all capitals of the country since July 31. However, Anatel ended up postponing the schedule at least twice, due to the delay in the delivery of filters that prevent 5G from interfering with other professional satellite services. In addition, logistical problems delayed the delivery of the equipment.

How to apply for CadÚnico?

The registration is normally carried out in person at the Social Assistance Reference Centers (CRAS) or at service stations of the Single Registration. In summary, the attendant conducts an interview with the family responsible, who must present some documents that prove his condition.

It is worth mentioning that the person responsible for the family must be at least 16 years old, have CPF or voter registration and preferably be a woman. In this sense, you will need to have your CPF or voter registration card in hand and provide at least one of the documents mentioned below for each family member:

Birth certificate;

Wedding certificate;

CPF ;

; Identity Card – RG;

Work Card;

Voter Title;

Administrative Registration of Indigenous Birth (RANI) – only if the person is indigenous.