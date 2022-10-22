Grey’s Anatomy will make up for missing Ellen Pompeo in a very special way

Over its 17 years on TV, Grey’s Anatomy has seen many comings and goings of its characters. This is something to be expected with a series that is already in its 19th season. Even though the character that is going slowly this time is the protagonist Meredith Grey, the series has found a creative way to make up for the lack of actress Ellen Pompeo.

The new season features a smaller participation from Meredith, in what appears to be a transitional period for the series. To make up for the loss of character, the new year has brought new interns in an arc that mirrors the start of Grey’s Anatomy.

Pompeo has been very busy with other acting jobs, a podcast and even helping to start a drug delivery service. The actress’ busy schedule will eventually lead to her character having only a voiceover role in the series.

Meredith stepping away from the plot spotlight can be unexpected and even sad news. However, showrunner Krista Vernoff consoled fans by revealing that the new season will feature some classic characters from the series.

Will returning characters make up for the lack of Meredith Grey?

The surprise return of old characters is nothing new for Grey’s Anatomy. In Season 17, after Meredith’s downfall, fans again saw classic characters who had already died in previous seasons.

In the episode, Meredith was reunited with Derek Shepard, George O’Malley, and her half-sister Lexie Grey. The moment could have easily ended the series had it been the producers’ choice. However, Grey’s Anatomy is already in its 19th season and could go on for a long time, even if it takes the focus off Meredith Gray for the moment.

The absence of the protagonist, even if already expected, can leave a void in the series. Vernoff seems to have already grasped the possibility, which is why she revealed to TV Line that Season 19 will feature cameos from fan-favorite characters. The showrunner said:

“We have a tremendous cast, but also a great loss. So how are we going to fill this void? It’s unfillable, but we’ve prepared delicious surprises throughout the season to try to fill that space a little bit.”

Vernoff’s reveal is in line with news of a much-anticipated comeback. Actor Jesse Williams, who plays Jackson Avery, has commented on a possible appearance in season 19, even though he has just left the series.

The new season has not yet premiered in Brazil, but the others can be watched on Star+.