Guess ge: see the bets of presenters and commentators for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão | guess center

Two classics shake up the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship: Santos welcomes Corinthians, in Vila Belmiro, and Fluminense faces Botafogo, in Maracanã. Neither game had a unanimous favourite, but for most of the game’s nine punters guess ge , the Tricolor is a very favorite in the classic carioca. On the other hand, the São Paulo duel is totally balanced.

+ See the Brazilian Championship table

Fluminense had seven of the nine guesses, while only one believes in Botafogo’s victory and another in a draw. In the São Paulo classic, three bets on Corinthians, three on Santos and three on a draw.

The only game of the round with unanimous betting was Palmeiras x Avaí. The leader receives the penultimate place in the national team at Allianz Parque, and had the nine guesses in his favor.

The vice-leader was also highly rated. Internacional faces Coritiba away from home and five bettors believe in Colorado’s victory, while another three were in a draw and only one in the home team’s victory.

The Statistical Spy, which competes with the presenters and commentators, starts from the application of an algorithm on data collected in Brasileirões since 2013, with the analysis of several characteristics of more than 80 thousand finalizations made and more than three thousand games.

See the general ranking of the Guess ge: