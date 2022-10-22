Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about divorce from Chris Martin: ‘I consider it a huge failure’

This Sunday (16), at an event of her company focused on well-being, Gwyneth Paltrow decided to open up about delicate topics in her personal life. The star recalled, for example, her marriage and divorce with Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, with whom she has two children. “I considered it a big failure”confessed the blonde, when asked by the audience about the breakup with her ex.

The actress, who is currently married to Brad Falchuk, has revealed that she blames herself for not marrying Martin.succeed“. “And it’s still difficult. I let the kids down (Apple and Mose Martin) and it will never be like I’m together with their father again. But knowing how painful it was to get divorced for the first time, I am vigilant to maintain alignment and not let hard feelings build up. [no meu novo casamento]“said Gwyneth, who also emphasized her “luck” in meeting her current husband. “We met at a time when our values, wants and interests really aligned. We work really, really hard to keep that up.”said the artist.

Paltrow continued highlighting how difficult the separation process was, based on the experience of the children. She explained why she maintains some closeness with her ex, who was even her travel companion, along with the children, to the Caribbean in 2017: “Being alive is just a series of lessons and we learn them through pain, unfortunately. When Mose told me that the other day, I got a twinge, and I thought, ‘I hurt my kids and it’s my fault.’ This was very important feedback for me and I can do something about it! ‘I love daddy, let’s do things more together.’ I think it’s more about a child having their feelings acknowledged and feeling seen than doing everything right. I always say we are no longer a couple, but I want us to remain a family.” To this day Paltrow and Chris are seen together, even hanging out with the musician’s current Dakota Johnson.

In addition to romantic relationships, the businesswoman also talked about plans for her career. Gwyneth, who collects prominent roles in classics such as “Iron Man”, “Love Is Blind”, “Avengers” and “Shakespeare in Love”, confessed that she does not intend to return to acting. “I don’t yearn for it, I don’t miss it. I have no idea what’s going on in the movie business.”, she blurted out. However, the muse did not rule out any possibility: “Things can reignite at different times in life. I’ve lived long enough to know that you can never make assumptions about who you’re going to be. So never say never!” Her last work as an actress was in the 2020 series “The Politician”.

At another point in the conversation, Paltrow spoke about how sexist society views women over 40: “When I was turning 40, I was a wreck, having a midlife crisis around it. I also recognize that I was in the midst of a big transition, I knew I wanted to leave my marriage. I think the transition is particularly difficult for a woman because of what society tells us about turning 40 and that somehow, when we lose reproductive viability, we are no longer desirable, important or visible.”

The artist made it clear that, currently, she does not impose unnecessary demands on herself. She feels free. “I feel very inspired to turn 50. I used to care so much what people thought of me. Now, I don’t care. It’s so cool. I have no anxiety about turning 50. I felt like this incredible release started to arrive.” finished the Oscar winner.

