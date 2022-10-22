Haaland’s agent makes frightening prediction that moves even Neymar and could ‘explode’ market in Europe

Manchester City v Brighton will be broadcast live on ESPN at the Star+this Saturday (22), at 11 am (Brasília time)

This Saturday (22), the Manchester City receives the Brightonat 11:00 am (Brasília time), in another challenge for the Premier League. The match will have Live broadcast for the ESPN at the Star+.

To win again in the league, the citizens count with the goals of the matador Erling Haalandwhich already adds 20 balls in the net in just 14 games for the celestial team.

Living a spectacular moment, the Norwegian saw his manager, the Brazilian Rafaela Pimentamake a frightening and very bold prediction about its market value.

In an interview with Sky Sportsgranted this Friday (21), the agent said that the top scorer could become the first player to be worth 1 billion euros (R$ 5.09 billion at the current price).

The 22-year-old has been exceeding expectations in his early days at City since joining the Borussia Dortmund for the price of its termination clause: “only” 60 million euros (R$ 304.62 million, at the current price).

Precisely for this reason, Rafaela Pimenta opined that he can break the barrier of 1 billion euros for an eventual signing with another club.

This value would even eclipse (by far) the biggest sale in the history of football: that of Neymar of barcelona for the PSGwhich was closed in 222 million eurosin 2017.

“If you put together your football value, your image and your sponsorship, it will definitely be 1 billion euros”, fired the businesswoman.

“It’s normal to compare Erling with Mbappé, so you need to have an idea of ​​the market: and I think Erling could be the first player to get a transfer for around €1 billion.”

Earlier this month, by the way, City manager Pep Guardiola denied that Haaland has a clause in his contract that would allow him to go to the Real Madrid for a lower price after the 2023/24 season.

“The good and bad part of being a lawyer is that you know what you can’t say”, Rafaela Pimenta commented when asked about this subject.

“You don’t need someone saying, ‘don’t say this, don’t say that’. I can’t talk about that”, he synthesized.

Pimenta was also asked if there will be discussions about a new contract for the Norwegian striker with Manchester City.

“I hope,” Haaland’s rep pointed out.

“If they want to talk today, I would be happy. Why not? It’s always good,” he concluded.

