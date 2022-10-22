Hailey Bieber, Anne Hathaway, Olivia Wilde and more famous are honored at gala event | TV & Famous

A night of celebration for women! So was the gala event of “Elle” magazine, which took place in Los Angeles, in the United States. Elle Women in Hollywood is held annually and celebrates women who have stood out in the media or involved in community causes.

This year, Anne Hathaway, Michelle Yeoh, Issa Rae, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Sweeney, Sigourney Weaver and Ariana DeBose were honored.

The celebrities gathered to toast not only for being the latest cover of the magazine, but also to celebrate the evolution of the film and television industry where women can thrive.

In addition to the honorees, other celebrities were also present at the celebration. Among them, Kristen Bell, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron and Hailey Bieber, who went without her husband, Justin Bieber.

Recently, the singer canceled his tour in several countries for health reasons. After performing at Rock in Rio 2022, the singer decided to stay off the stage to recover. In June of this year, he appeared with a paralyzed face on social media and said he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

