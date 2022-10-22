Halloween Netflix | 10 Movies to Watch This Halloween

In exactly nine days the world will be able to celebrate a new halloween – known here in Brazil as Halloween, and celebrated on October 31st. But for horror aficionados and all this theme – even if it’s just a frightening pretense – the celebrations of the date start at the beginning of the month and last every day of October. To help you, dear reader, to fully get into the mood of this date that we love so much, we will begin a series of articles with tips on movies and series that are very suitable to be watched and celebrated on this occasion of scares and goosebumps, but also a lot of fun. To open this year’s column, we’ll start with the most popular streaming and still the first when we think about the format: Netflix. Check out below 10 movies that we have selected for you to start the marathon by getting into the Halloween spirit.

We start the list of tips with this true critical and public success, which is one of the recent releases on the Netflix platform. The film was already in the collection of Telecine and Amazon, but now it arrives on Netflix and this is definitely cause for celebration for subscribers. In fact, The invisible man it was one of the last major movie releases before the Covid pandemic hit the world in early 2020. A goal from Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, the great idea of ​​the feature is to take the classic horror story based on an iconic book of the genre about a scientist that develops a formula and becomes invisible, and brings it to the present day by mixing really evil and real topics – such as domestic violence and the physical and psychological abuse that women suffer in certain relationships.

Now the tip is from an original Netflix production, that is, it will never leave its catalog. This is also a lighter and more fun movie compared to the above item. A mix of horror, comedy and action, here we have a different story of vampires – that is, recommended for those who enjoy this subgenre within horror. The star is the Oscar winner Jamie Foxx. Have you ever wondered what the character Blade, the vampire hunter, would be like if he had a regular day job to support his family and only operated by hunting bloodsuckers partially during the day? Well, that’s more or less the proposal of this feature.

This is another movie that has already been through several streams, such as Telecine and Star+ and has now fallen into the hands of Netflix. And this is also another movie that was released right “on the mark” when the world was closing down during the pandemic. Precisely for that reason, The hunt it took a while to arrive in Brazil, debuting straight to be watched at home. In addition, the film generated some controversy in its US premiere due to its absurd and extremely political plot. In history, powerful figures of liberal political vision – that is, the American left – gather for their own “hunger games” where they hunt people whom they consider the “trash of humanity”, all stereotypes of the country’s conservative middle class. , mostly “southern hillbillies”. Is it or is it not a work in ebullition for today?

Another Netflix original production, which will never leave the house’s collection, this was a great success for the company, and one of its biggest successes of the last year. So much so that new films with this theme and based on the author’s book series RL Stine are already being developed by the platform. Unlike the most childish goosebumps (a make-believe horror for children and teenagers), also a creation by the same writer, Fear Street is more like the slashers of the 80s and 90s, like Friday 13 and Panic. In the plot, a small town is haunted by strange murders, which are related to a legendary entity of a young so-called witch. A gang of teenagers will discover the hard way that the legend is very real. The first movie takes place in the 90s, the second in the 70s and the third goes back to the origin of everything in the 1600s.

Whoever said that Netflix only offers modern content, the platform brings works to nostalgic moviegoers as well – as well as part of the younger audience that is interested in knowing what was done in terms of Hollywood cinema in the 90s. This new cult classic has Exactly 26 years after its release, it tells about a quartet of young students who are bullied in a California high school. The four friends decide to venture into the land of witchcraft and the Goddesses of Nature, but they end up intoxicated by the power they acquire and decide to take revenge on their tormentors. In 2020, the same Sony/Columbia, alongside Blumhouse, tried a reboot – without success.

Today, the name of the director James Gunn is revered by fans of blockbusters and superhero movies. This is, of course, due to his highly praised forays into the genre, both on the Marvel side (Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and two), and by DC (The Suicide Squad). Next year he finishes his trilogy at Marvel, but those who want to know more about the filmmaker’s career and his origins in horror can check out one of his cult productions this Halloween – currently available on Netflix. In partnership with Universal, Gunn writes and directs this short story that pays homage to the trash and comic horror of the 80s, for example. In the plot, a small town is turned upside down when large alien worms arrive on Earth in a meteor.

If you’re passionate about zombies, you need to watch zombieland. And if you have already seen it, Halloween is the perfect date to revisit this work that was already born cult – and which, among other things, introduced the talent of the young Oscar winner to the world. Emma Stone. In a zombie apocalypse, few survivors roam the wasteland with a set of rules to survive. We accompany the frightened but very prudent young Columbus, role of Jesse Eisenberg. He meets the veteran lived by Woody Harrelsonand soon after the sisters lived by Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin. The charismatic quartet was so successful that ten years later it would return in Zombieland – Double Tap. And Netflix as a gift makes both movies available to fans. A perfect double for the date.

Horror fans and moviegoers in general should be familiar with the so-called “Coretto trilogy”, by Edgar Wright. There are three films written and directed by the filmmaker that mix elements such as horror, comedy, suspense, crime and science fiction without any apparent connection between them, except for the duo of protagonists: Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. The first is the most famous and the only one that is not in the current Netflix collection – Everybody almost dead, a sour English satire of zombie movies. The second is a play on crime thrillers films (also in the Netflix collection). But the one chosen for our tip is the least known and trendy of the trio. hangover heroes brings a group of childhood friends together in adulthood for the usual drinking binge they had in their youth. Everyone’s life has changed, with responsibilities and family, but one of them still needs it to feel alive, as it’s all he has left. Can’t say much about what they’ll find, but fans of House of the Dragon will recognize one of the friends, role of Paddy ConsidineKing Viserys of the aforementioned program.

We arrived at our penultimate tip with a film that shuns horror a little. Here, we thought of bringing a little something for each one and movie fans who want to celebrate the date of halloween, but prefer something more realistic and without supernatural elements, will be able to resort to this movie to watch on halloween. Starred by Kevin Baconimagine if, instead of facing creatures from another dimension, the boys from Stranger Things had more real problems. Here, two childhood friends steal a police car they thought was abandoned. However, they run into a big problem when they discover that the owner of the vehicle is a corrupt and very dangerous police officer, role of Bacon. In addition, the film is directed by Jon Wattsof the new Spider man already at Marvel.

Finishing our Halloween movie tips article, we selected another very nostalgic request, which many newer movie fans may not know about. Like this young witches, this is a request for those nostalgic who wish to delve into the past on this date, and also for those who don’t know, to catch up on one of the most beloved and cult horror films from the 80’s in their repertoire – going back a little further in time . Like this young witches, Scared time won a remake well below the original, which is best avoided. The original is the right choice, and mixes elements of humor and satire in its plot, when a young horror aficionado discovers that his new neighbor is a first class vampire and is eliminating unsuspecting young people from the neighborhood. In this open war, he, his girlfriend and his best friend become targets of the creature of darkness.

