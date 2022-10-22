Hamilton blames F1 for not helping W Series, women’s championship | formula 1

US GP: Sainz leads first practice with Verstappen error

Leclerc leads 2nd practice in Austin, disputed by three drivers

– It is 100% responsibility. All its life, F1 has never given enough focus to women in the sport, and there isn’t enough emphasis on that now. They are not expanding enough on the great work done there. There is not enough representation in our industry, there is really no way for these amazing young drivers to get to Formula 1 – he complained, at the press conference of the United States GP, this Thursday.

1 of 5 Lewis Hamilton at the 2022 F1 US GP — Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton at the 2022 F1 US GP — Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The W Series still intended to organize the stages in Japan, at the Suzuka Circuit; in the United States in Austin, and in Mexico at Circuito Hermanos Rodríguez. With its early end, the 2022 season had Britain’s Jamie Chadwick declared champion – she also took the 2019 and 2021 titles.

The Brazilian Bruna Tomaselli closed the championship in 12th place, with 11 points conquered. In addition, according to the category’s CEO, Catherine Bond Muir, there was not enough time to carry out the two stages in North America.

– We worked hard to raise the necessary amount that allowed us to complete the season. Unfortunately, it was not possible to do so in a short window of time following the non-receipt of contracted funds and the slowdown in the global economy. It’s well documented that women’s sports receive far less funding than their men’s counterparts, and the W Series is no exception. (…) While we are not in a position to make a formal announcement, there are many positive conversations underway – said Bond Muir.

“All involved share our passion and our belief in the mission to provide our incredible milieu of female drivers with a platform to showcase their talents, and race in front of enthusiastic fans around the world.”

2 of 5 Jamie Chadwick celebrates winning the Silverstone stage of the W Series in 2022 — Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images Jamie Chadwick celebrates winning the 2022 W Series Silverstone stage — Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Hamilton, who has helped Mercedes develop on- and off-track diversity initiatives such as Project Ignite and Accelerate 25 – which aims to increase the number of racially and socially minority employees at the eight-time champion constructors by 25% by 2025. -, criticized the disbelief of the motorsport world in the female presence in the sport:

– Some people say: “We will never see a female F1 driver”. This is not a good narrative to spread. We need to do more. Even Formula 1 and Liberty Media (which manages the rights to the series) were doing so well, it wasn’t enough to help. We have to do more to encourage young women. It’s like the work I do with Mercedes, trying to bring 8,000 girls into the sport; every team should do this.

3 of 5 Stefano Domenicali, F1 president, at the 2022 Japanese GP — Photo: Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images Stefano Domenicali, F1 president, at the 2022 Japanese GP — Photo: Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

In August, Stefano Domenicali, CEO of F1, commented on the matter. The Italian declared that the category works to try to “improve the system” and promised for changes soon, but said that he does not see, for the next five years, women running in the category:

– Realistically speaking, unless a meteorite falls, I don’t see a girl entering F1 in the next five years. This is very unlikely. We believe that in order to give girls a chance to be on the same level as boys, they need to be the same age as boys when they start fighting on the track. We’re working on it to see what we can do to improve the system. And you will soon see some action.

The W Series was confirmed this year as one more F1 support category, accompanying it on the same weekends as the GPs in Miami, Spain, England, France, Holland and Singapore.

F1 has had five women in its 72-year history. The first was the Italian Maria Teresa de Filippis, who competed in five races in 1958. Of these, the only one to score was the also Italian Lella Lombardi, who received half a point with sixth place in the 1976 Spanish GP – finished halfway through.

4 of 5 Lella Lombardi was the most successful woman in Formula 1 — Photo: Getty Images Lella Lombardi was the most successful woman in Formula 1 — Photo: Getty Images

The last was Giovanna Amati, also Italian, in 1992. She failed to qualify to race in three attempts for Brabham and was replaced by Damon Hill, the 1996 champion.