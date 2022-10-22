Here comes the winter of our discontent

The Ukrainian war is entering a new phase and it is not only because the invaded country has gone on the counter-offensive: it is also because winter is coming. Perhaps precisely with the arrival of the cold in perspective, the Russians are targeting the country’s infrastructure, namely the electricity grid, to bend the inhabitants.





It is curious that, at the beginning of the conflict, some apparently more “pro-Kremlin” commentators defended something like this: “The Russians intend to conquer Ukraine but they want to do it with as little damage as they can, as they do not want to inherit a country all destroyed”. It was reasoning with logic. It seemed to make perfect sense. What is the point of being left with a devastated territory, where nothing works, incapable of generating wealth?





But soon the facts came to refute this argument: the buildings with holes, entire blocks reduced to smoking rubble, the cities severely punished. With the resistance offered by the Ukrainians, it only got worse.

Vladimir Putin, however, also forgot the assurances given at the beginning that it was not a war at all and stopped using euphemisms.





Increasingly harassed, he hardened his speech and surrounded himself with sinister figures, such as the infamous Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov or Sergei Surovikin, who, as João Campos Rodrigues wrote in this newspaper, “gained a reputation as a butcher in Syria.





But this more muscular stance, like the recent missile attacks on Kiev and other cities, is a sign of weakness, not strength. A sign of a certain lack of control, as when an adult, instead of spanking, spanks a child.





Here, at the other end of Europe, the echoes of these atrocities are already faint, but they are coming. For example through fuel, supermarket and electricity bills. Even far from the war, and with the electricity grid working in good condition, for many Portuguese this winter can be one of the hardest in recent years.















