Hit on Record, Quando Chama o Coração is renewed for 10th year

Successfully exhibited by Record at the end of last year, the Canadian series When you call the heart was renewed for an impressive tenth season this Friday (17). The new episodes should only be shown next year in the United States, and are not expected to arrive in Brazil – around here, Edir Macedo’s station has not yet broadcast the ninth year.

The new wave of chapters will have a novelty behind the camera: Lindsay Sturman (Supergirl) will assume the post of showrunner, responsible for defining the directions of the saga of Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), Lucas (Chris McNally), Nathan (Kevin McGarry) and the other residents of Vale da Esperança.

“When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits of everything we can accomplish with a series. There are so many more stories to be told about the lives of our beloved characters, and I can’t wait for everyone at home to see what happens,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, vice president of programming for the Hallmark Channel, in a press release. .

When It Calls the Heart: From Failure to Success

Interestingly, the series inspired by the book franchise When Calls the Heart, by author Janette Oke, almost didn’t get off the ground. In fact, its producers went bankrupt trying to make production happen.

Since 2003, screenwriters Brian Bird and Michael Landon Jr. started working on an adaptation of the books, but it wasn’t until 2008 that the producers started shooting a movie about Elizabeth’s (Poppy Drayton) journey to the Coal Valley. On the way, she read the diaries of her aunt, also named Elizabeth (Maggie Grace, of Lost), who had made the same journey decades earlier to work on the Canadian border as a teacher.

In the new city, the aunt began a love-hate relationship with the charming Wynn Delaney (Stephen Amell, from Heels), a member of the Canadian Mounted Police who would like to be anywhere but that end of the world. Romance blossoms, but the two face a series of obstacles to be together.

Behind the scenes, the problems were even greater than those overcome by the couple in fiction. As soon as filming began, the 2008 economic crisis hit, and the writers ran out of money to continue work. The cast was let go, the sets dismantled, and Bird and Landon found themselves with a half-length film.

Amell, who at the time was still far from the success achieved with Arrow (2012-2020), kept a blog in which he narrated his attempts to break out in Hollywood, and did not hold his tongue when telling his disappointment with the interruption of the project – and the lack payment of your cache.

According to the actor, he would receive $50,000 for his work as Wynn, of which $10,000 had been paid in advance. After the early end of production, ACTRA (Alliance of Canadian Film, Television and Radio Artists) should have used a kind of escrow to fund the crew’s salaries. It didn’t.

Interestingly, in 2009, Amell returned to talk about When He Calls the Heart on his blog. In a post with a photo of his character, he wrote in the caption: “In the movie industry, nothing is ever totally lost.” Shortly after, the producers got more money and called the cast back to finish the film.

When It Calls the Heart – The Movie premiered at Hallmark only in 2013, a decade after its script was written and five years after the tumultuous shooting began. Despite the difficulty of getting the project off the ground, the creators defend to this day that “God writes straight through crooked lines”.

According to Bird, if the feature had premiered in 2009, as was the initial plan, the series would never have happened, as the Hallmark Channel at the time only worked with movies and had no project with weekly episodes on the grid. In 2013, the channel began to invest in serial narratives, and the good audience won by the production with Stephen Amell and Maggie Grace resulted in the proposal to create a new attraction – which would initially have only six chapters.

In 2014, then, Quando Chama o Coração – A Série premiered. Erin Krakow took on the role of Elizabeth, the town was renamed from Coal Valley to Valley of Hope, and Wynn was renamed Jack, with Daniel Lissing in the character’s shoes. The rest, as they say in Hollywood, is history…