House of the Dragon season 1 has an electrifying ending

With Estadão Content

The last episode of the first season of The Dragon’s House (House of the Dragon) will be released this Sunday night (23).

The series, part of the universe of game of Thronesarrives at 22:00 in the HBO and on the streaming platform HBO Max.



The Dragon House will have an electrifying season finale. Learn how to watch House of the Dragon online – Ollie Upton / HBO



The season 1 finale of The Dragon’s House promises the first survivors of the civil-family war between greenswhich are led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and her father Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), and blackcommanded by Rhaenira (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

episode 9 of The Dragon’s House was atypical for the universe of game of Thrones, who used to reserve his great battles for the penultimate chapter. This was not exactly the case with The Green Council, which took place almost entirely in the Red Keep, with the greens articulating the coup d’état to install aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), son of Alicent and Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), on the Iron Throne instead of Rhaenirathe king’s chosen, killed in the previous chapter.

The Council of the Greens begins. #ACasaDoDragon pic.twitter.com/srXpiszO1K — HBO Max Brasil (@HBOMaxBR) October 20, 2022

What will happen at the end of the first season of House of the Dragon?

Alicent has the excuse of misunderstanding what Viserys muttered on his deathbed, thinking the woman was actually Rhaenyra’s daughter, and reinforcing with her the dream of another Aegon the Conqueror, dictating that a Targaryen must be on the Iron Throne to combat the threat from the North.



Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) in House of the Dragon – Ollie Upton / HBO



Alicent and Otto imprison lords until they swear allegiance to the prince, betraying their promises made to Viserys and Rhaenyra.

Rhaenys (Eve Best), the Queen that Never Was, is one of them, but, with the help of Erryk Cargill, she set up her Meleys, threatened Alicent, Otto, and the throne usurper, killing some civilians in the process, and left.



Alicent (Olivia Cooke) in House of the Dragon – Ollie Upton / HBO



Where did Rhaenys go?

To Dragonstone, where Rhaenyra, Daemon, her sons, his daughters, and their sons live. Rhaenys will warn them of Viserys’ death and the coup that took place in King’s Landing and warn them that Rhaenyra and her children are in danger.



Rhaenys (Eve Best) in House of the Dragon – Ollie Upton / HBO



Daemon won’t let it go

The Prince appears in the trailer telling his wife and niece, “You will not kneel before the Hightowers. They have stolen your birthright.” Remembering that he cut in half a man who dishonored his beloved and her children a few chapters ago.

More dragons?

Daemon appears singing to a dragon, possibly Vermithor, which was ridden by King Jaehaerys and has been without an owner since his death.

Blacks are outnumbered by dragons, and Greens have Vhagar, the biggest of them all.



Daemon appears singing to a dragon – HBO



The Greens’ coup leads to an arms race in search of dragons. But animals are capricious and choose their tamers.

Jacaerys asks for the ball

The eldest son of Rhaenyra and Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan) – at least legally, since his father is probably Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) – Jacaerys (Harry Collett) says to his mother, “Send us.”



Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Jacaerys (Harry Collett) – Liam Daniel / HBO



The people, in this case, are him and his brother Lucerys (Elliot Grihault). But send where? Probably on quests across Westeros to secure the support of lords so that Rhaenyra’s right to the Iron Throne is re-established.

What about Rhaenyra’s brothers?

Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), the second son of Alicent and Viserys, must also play the same role as his nephews, only trying to rally support for his side, the Greens. He appears taking off his eye patch, presumably to remember how he was hurt by Lucerys.



Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) in House of the Dragon – Ollie Upton / HBO



Will there be death in the season finale of House of the Dragon?

Probably yes. And also dragon fighting. And so it must begin Dance of the Dragonsthe war that will decimate the animal dragons and the human dragons, exterminating the Targaryen House until the emergence of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) in game of Thrones.