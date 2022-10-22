How is the cast 13 years after the film’s release?

“Avatar”, released in 2009, achieved the highest-grossing status in movie history shortly after its debut. Being overtaken in the following decade by “Avengers: Endgame (2019)”, the film featured reruns that ensured its return to the top spot on the podium.

James Cameron, director of the franchise, prepares four sequels to the story, and “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” arrives in a few months to the big screen. As a way to celebrate the return of the franchise whose debut guarantees the world box office record, the first “Avatar” will feature special sessions in several movie theaters in the country.

In addition to guaranteeing an opportunity to watch the film remastered in 4K HDR, Avatar screenings will feature extra, never-before-seen content, warming fans up for the sequel. Scenes from “Avatar 2”, which opens on December 15th, will be part of the news.

It took 13 years to wait for “The Way of Water” to finally get off the ground, continuing the story of the Na’vi and the planet Pandora. Now, more than a decade after the premiere, where is it and how is the main cast of the 2009 film?

Sam Worthington

Sam Worthington in Fracture, Netflix movie Image: Playback/YouTube

In the same period in which he played Jake Sully in “Avatar”, Sam Worthington saw his career take off with another hit: “The Terminator: Salvation” (2009). Playing the cyborg Marcus Wright in the new film in the franchise, the actor gained great prominence in Hollywood.

Worthington was born in England in 1976, but moved to Australia as a child, where he began his career in cinema. After the “Avatar” phenomenon, he scored other blockbusters, such as “Wrath of the Titans” (2010) and “The Shack” (2017). In 2010, Sam founded his own production company, Full Clip Productions, and will be back in the lead role in “Avatar 2”.

Zoë Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña as Gamora in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Image: Disclosure

Darling for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for playing the heroine Gamora, the interpreter of Neytiri in “Avatar” also saw her career grow exponentially in 2009.

That same year, Zoë had the honor of playing the role of Uhura in the feature “Star Trek”, a character originally played in the classic series by the late Nichelle Nichols. At 44 years old, Saldaña will return to the MCU soon, in the new “Guardians of the Galaxy”, and is also confirmed in the cast of all the planned sequels of “Avatar”.

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver at the 2020 Oscars ceremony Image: Reuters

Hollywood veteran Sigourney Weaver was already an established star before playing Dr. Grace Augustine in “Avatar”.

The eternal Ripley from “Alien – The 8th Passenger” (1979) carries an enviable curriculum at the age of 72, which includes classics such as “Neurotic Fiancé, Nervous Bride” (1977), “Ghostbusters” (1984) and many others. Despite her character having died in the first feature, Weaver returns to the cast of the sequel as Kiri, the teenage daughter of Jake and Neytiri.

Stephen Lang

Stephen Lang Played the Big Bad on ‘Avatar’ Image: Reproduction

Great villain of the long, the ruthless Colonel Miles Quaritch was played by Stephen Lang. In addition to acting, Lang also works as a film producer, a role he has held a few times over the past decade.

As an actor, he made many films and television series in the 80’s and 90’s, and “Avatar” put Lang in the spotlight. After the feature, he acted in “Conan the Barbarian” (2011), “The Man in the Dark” (2016) and “Mortal Engines” (2018). Like Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver, the 70-year-old star will return to live his character in “Avatar: Water Way.”

Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez at BAFTA 2019 Image: AFP

The actress is yet another member of the original cast that reaped good fruits of their work in the year that “Avatar” hit theaters. In addition to playing the tough Trudy Chacón, Rodriguez returned to play Letty in “Fast & Furious 4” (2009), a character that had only appeared in the first film in the franchise.

Michelle continued to play the wife of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) in many other films in the saga, and is preparing to return to the franchise in “Fast & Furious 10”. Unlike the actresses and actors mentioned above, she is not part of the cast of the new “Avatar”.