How much can your team earn per final position in the Brazilian? See CBF award estimate

National tournament is six rounds from the end, and positions are already starting to be defined little by little

O Brazilian is already in its final stretch and, with six rounds to go, the teams already know which disputes they will be involved in until the end of the tournament.

And the teams gain an extra motivation: knowing the estimate of the award to be paid for each position. The values, according to the GE website, are higher than those paid in the previous season.

According to the publication, the champion will receive around R$ 45 million, a record in the history of the tournament. In 2021, the Atlético-MG received R$ 40 million.

The amount given to second and third place will still be higher than that received by the last championwith something around R$ 42.7 million and R$ 40.5 million, respectively.

Eight points ahead of the International at the top of the table, the palm trees is considered the big favorite for the current national title.

It is worth mentioning that the award only goes to the 16th place, who receives R$ 15.2 million. The four relegated to the Serie B gain no value.

See the CBF estimates for each position in the Brasileirão:

1st – BRL 45.0 million

2nd – BRL 42.7 million

3rd – BRL 40.5 million

4th – BRL 38.2 million

5th – BRL 36.0 million

6th – BRL 33.7 million

7th – BRL 31.5 million

8th – BRL 29.2 million

9th – BRL 27.0 million

10th – BRL 24.7 million

11th – BRL 19.3 million

12th – BRL 18.0 million

13th – BRL 16.6 million

14th – BRL 16.2 million

15th – BRL 15.7 million

16th – BRL 15.2 million