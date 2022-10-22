Hulk has injury and will only play for Atlético-MG again in 2023 | athletic-mg

Hulk is out of Atlético-MG for the remainder of the season. Although the club does not confirm, the ge found out that the striker has a grade 3 injury to his left calf, where he had been complaining of pain since the beginning of September.

The striker played in the last round, against Flamengo, but he felt pain in the place again. Atlético-MG should confirm the injury in the coming days, but it is the club’s habit not to disclose the recovery period. O ge contacted Atlético, who have not yet returned. Initial information about the injury was reported by Itatiaia Radio.

According to an investigation, the calf injury takes the striker out of the rest of the season and happened due to a “recurrence”. During this week, the player did internal work at the gym and did not appear on the field in the training images released by the club. This Friday, the club’s advice did not provide information about the training and, once again, Hulk was not seen in the images of the field.

The first calf injury happened in the game against Atlético-GO, on September 4th. The striker left the field in pain. In the next round, against Bragantino, he was not listed because of the problem. Hulk is Galo’s top scorer this season, with 29 goals.

Hulk in injury recovery training at Atlético — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM

Subsequently, in the game against Avaí, away from home, Hulk was related, traveled with the team and even stayed out of the bench, since he had not recovered from the injury. Against Palmeiras, he returned to the starting lineup and played the full 90 minutes. Just like in the game against Fluminense, when he scored twice.

Against Santos, in the 30th round, the striker played, but again at the end of the match he was caught with ice on his left calf. Hulk was out of the next match, against Ceará, because of the calf problem, returning precisely against Flamengo, last weekend.

