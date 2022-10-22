“I see it as a favorite”; Vampeta leaves the wall and surprises in a guess for Corinthians vs Santos

After losing the final of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo last Wednesday (19), after the 1-1 draw was followed by a penalty shootout, Corinthians turns its attention to the Brazilian Championship. With the vice-championship, the alvinegro from São Paulo goes to the coast for the classic against Santos next Saturday (22), in Vila Belmiro, at 19:00 in Brasília time.

The match will be valid for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão, and Timão has one less game due to the postponement of the confrontation against Goiás last weekend. In 5th position with 54 points, the team led by Vítor Pereira can surpass Fluminense (54) and Flamengo (55) to be in 3rd place if they manage to beat their rival. However, some media exponents are not optimistic about this.

This is the case of former player and current commentator Vampeta. During the program “Bate Pronto”, from Jovem Pan Esportes, the former Corinthians midfielder believes that Santos will play hard. “Regardless of the team that Santos has, inside the Vila he makes it difficult for anyone. In the Copa do Brasil he won against Corinthians, he was beaten 4-0 in Itaquera and 1-0 there in Vila”, recalled the commentator.

Vampeta still believes that the fact that the alvinegro from São Paulo was defeated in the Copa do Brasil shakes the psychological for the next game. “Corinthians come from a defeat that loses the title, it hurts a lot. He was highly praised when he lost, but I see Santos as the favorite”. In the Brasileirão, Timão’s sequence is positive: there are three wins and one draw in the last four rounds.