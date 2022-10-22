Inspired by Palmeiras, Santos closes a deal with WTorre. In two years it will have a new arena. Where is the outdated Vila Belmiro – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



After 106 years, finally a project to change Vila Belmiro.



It will continue to be trapped by houses.



But in two years, it will become a modern, multipurpose arena.



With a project inspired by what Palmeiras did, with its Allianz Parque.



Also because the construction company will be WTorre, which built the Palmeiras stadium.



After months of dating, the direction of Santos had an official meeting with the top of the construction company last Thursday.



And the meeting was taken over by President Andres Rueda.

Given the small space for a stadium, the solution was to design an arena for 30,000 people.

The proposal is the same as that of Palmeiras.

WTorre builds and commercially operates the stadium, with concerts and other events. In addition to having a share in the collection.

Rueda is very excited.

It will take the stadium proposal to the Deliberative Council.

If approved, the idea is to build it in 2023.

With the projected completion of the works, delivery of the arena for 2025.

Numerous directors promised a new stadium for Santos.





São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo and other cities have already been identified as possible locations.

But Santos councilors are very conservative.

And they demanded that it go where they are used to.

In Vila Belmiro itself, which is the name of the neighborhood of the historic stadium.

Rueda is excited because he’s already sold the naming rights.

He hopes to earn from them at least R$ 100 million.

Santos is financially stuck.

It owes more than R$ 400 million.

Excitement dominates the Santos board.

Everything indicates that the new arena this time comes out.

Stop being a dream…