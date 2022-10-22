Instagram announces blocking of profanity that change letters to numbers

The new feature will be part of the “hidden words” feature, which aims to protect users from offensive content

Pixabay/Webster2703 Instagram
Instagram provides a feature for users to create a list of words, phrases or emojis that they do not want to see or receive

O Instagram announced this Thursday, 20, that it will block offenses that exchange letters for numbers. The measure aims to detect if any stranger comments or sends a bad word in this way and “send” the message to the “Hidden Requests” folder. The novelty will be part of the “hidden words” feature, which aims to protect users from offensive content sent by unknown people, that is, “non-followers”. To activate the feature, the user needs to go to the profile, click on the three lines in the upper right corner of the screen, enter “Settings”, select “Privacy”, choose the option “Hidden Words” and, finally, activate the protection. In addition, the feature offers users to create a list of words, phrases or emojis that they do not want to see or receive.

