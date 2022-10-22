iOS 16: 7 tricks that few people know about the new iPhone system | Operational systems

iOS 16 introduced a number of new features to the iPhone. The update was made available in September and includes, among other functions, greater cell phone customization and new security features. The novelty also provides features that promise to optimize the device’s storage space, such as the tool that allows you to merge similar photos and the “copy and paste” function for screenshots. Since the update is recent, some features are not yet known by many users. So, in the following list, see seven tricks of the new iOS 16.

iOS 16: Check out seven tricks to get the most out of your iPhone update — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

1. Automatically translate texts

A novelty of iOS 16 that can be very useful when traveling to countries with different languages, or even in everyday life, is the possibility of translating texts directly through the cell phone’s camera. The feature is an extension of Live Text and can be used to translate road signs, signs and menus, for example.

To use it, just open the iPhone camera and point the lens at the text in question. As soon as the device identifies the words, a text button will appear in the lower left corner of the screen and you must click on it. Then tap on the “Translate” button to complete the procedure and check the translation in real time.

Translating texts in real time with the iPhone camera (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

2. Discover and Merge Duplicate Media

iOS 16 has also released a new feature that can help you optimize your phone’s storage space while keeping your device gallery uncluttered. The function separates the duplicate photos and allows the user to combine the two images to improve the resolution quality of the items. When you merge the two photos, the device saves the image with the best resolution and sends the other two to the “Deleted” album.

To combine similar photos, go to the app “Photos” and tap the tab “Albums”. Then swipe down until you find the album “Duplicates”. There, you can check all similar media. To merge them, press “To combine”next to the images, and confirm the procedure by tapping “Combine 2 Items”.

3. Edit and configure different lock screens

Another new feature of iOS 16 is the possibility to customize the iPhone Lock Screen, modifying wallpapers, fonts and colors of the clock icon and adding widgets. In addition to offering all these customizations, the feature also allows the user to create different combinations for the Lock Screen and save the changes to find them more easily.

To customize iPhone Lock Screen, tap and hold for a few seconds, then go to “Personalize”. When you have finished making changes, tap on “Add”, in the upper right corner of the screen, to save the changes. From then on, all configured Lock Screens will be saved and can be accessed on the customization page by swiping the screen to the side.

Customized Lock Screens are saved on the customization page — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

4. Print, copy and delete

Another tool that can help optimize iPhone space allows you to copy, paste and delete screenshots without having the screenshots saved in the device’s gallery. In this way, it is possible to take a screenshot and send it to a friend on WhatsApp, for example, without the image being stored on the cell phone.

To use the feature, simply take a screenshot and tap on the small preview available in the lower left corner of the screen. Then tap “OK” and then in “Copy and Erase”. Now just paste the image in the desired location – it will be automatically deleted after being “pasted” by the user.

New feature in iOS 16 allows you to copy and paste screenshots without the screenshots being saved in the device's gallery — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

5. Use cell phone password to lock your notes

The new update also brought a new security feature to the Notes app, allowing users to password protect the app. It is possible to create a new secret code to protect the app or use the same combination already used on the device, which simplifies the step of having to memorize a new password. To secure the app, go to iPhone settings and tap “Grades”. then go to “Password” and select the option “Use Device Code”.

Adding a password to protect the Notes app — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

6. Put temperature alerts in the Weather app

The new update also brought a novelty to the Weather app that allows you to configure alerts for severe temperature conditions. That way, you can know when heavy rains, floods, and heat waves are approaching your current location to protect yourself.

To activate notifications, access the Weather app and click on the sandwich menu located in the lower right corner of the screen. On the next page, tap the ellipsis icon to open the options and tap “Notifications”. To complete the procedure, enable the keys next to “Severe Weather” and “Next Hour Precipitation”.

Weather app allows you to add severe weather alerts — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

CAPTCHAs are security features present on websites and apps that exist to confirm that users are “human”, not robots. Normally, to confirm the action, it is necessary to select images of vehicles or traffic lights and check the boxes of “I am not a robot”. In iOS 16, however, it will be possible to skip this check on some platforms, just enable the “Auto Check” feature in the device settings.

To do this, access the phone’s settings, tap on your name and select the option “Password and Security”. On the next screen, swipe down until you find the option “Auto Scan” and activate the switch next to it.

Enabling the "Auto-Check" feature to skip CAPTCHAs on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

