iPhone 14 Plus pre-sales started today in Brazil, with special discount on Amazon » iPhone Blog

This Friday (21), the pre-sale of the iPhone 14 Pluswhich had its launch delayed in relation to the other models of the new generation.

And among all authorized resellers, the amazon is the one offering the biggest discount, but exclusively for Prime customers.

The larger version of the iPhone 14 has all the features of the smaller brother, differing only in the size of the screen and battery.

prices

Apple, which usually charges the highest price on the market, is offering the Plus model starting at BRL 8,599.00 in installments, with a 10% discount on cash payment.

The problem is that, at least in pre-sales, the rest of retail is following the same values, without showing much advantage.

The only difference is the amazonwhich has a special promotion for Prime customers, who get a 12% discount even on installment payments.

See below how to sign up for Prime and soon after, the links with the offers.

Amazon Prime

The good news is that if you don’t already have Prime, you can subscribe for free within the first 30 days, through this link.

With this, you can take advantage of the discount on the iPhone 14 Plus, even if you later cancel the subscription before the end of the trial period.

Amazon offers a wide range of services to subscribers, who at a single price have access to one of the largest streamings video (Prime Video), music (Music Prime) and free delivery on in-store purchases on selected products.

iPhone 14 Plus deals

→ Model 128GB

iPhone 14 Plus • 128 GB • Dark grey: BRL 7,569 in 10 installments of BRL 756.90

BRL 7,569 in 10 installments of BRL 756.90 iPhone 14 Plus • 128 GB • Blue: BRL 7,569 in 10 installments of BRL 756.90

BRL 7,569 in 10 installments of BRL 756.90 iPhone 14 Plus • 128 GB • Red: BRL 7,569 in 10 installments of BRL 844.90

BRL 7,569 in 10 installments of BRL 844.90 iPhone 14 Plus • 128 GB • Star: BRL 7,569 in 10 installments of BRL 844.90

BRL 7,569 in 10 installments of BRL 844.90 iPhone 14 Plus • 128 GB • Purple: BRL 7,569 in 10 installments of BRL 844.90

→ Model 256GB