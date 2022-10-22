It’s not Prada, but Miranda Priestly would be proud! Anne Hathaway shines in a pink tweed blazer – Metro World News Brasil

Anne Hathaway is not only known to the public for the films she starred in, such as ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, Disney’s ‘The Princess Diaries’, ‘Les Miserables’ and ‘A Mister Intern’, but also for her good taste in the world. fashion.

The actress always gets the pieces right and gives a unique touch to all the clothes she wears. Whatever the season, Hathaway knows how to keep up with fashion trends and follow them. That’s why her looks always give people something to talk about because of the beauty and elegance with which she wears them. For the release of his new film it would be no different.

Homage to Andy Sachs?

This week, her look would even make her boss character in The Devil Wears Prada, Miranda Priestly, proud. With a coat from the Versace brand, Anne bet on pink and hit it beautifully, reminding her of her own character in the film, Andy Sachs.

The actress’ hairdresser, Erin Walsh, was responsible for showing off the look on her official Instagram account, where the actress is seen in a pink tweed blazer with socks, Versace skirt and boots by French designer Elizabeth Marant; Bvlgari bag and sunglasses. By the way, the trend of sunglasses in the middle of autumn, it is possible that it will come very strong here also next year, according to the website Nueva Mujer.

This time, the actress is promoting one of the most anticipated films of the year, ‘Armageddon Time‘, where she will play a mother from the 80s who will face the process of growth and development of her son’s adolescence.

Hathaway is loved by companies like Valentino, and has been spotted on countless runways with her iconic trendy pink looks.Barbiecore‘, but it doesn’t disappoint when he changes the tone: the white look he used for Moncler to celebrate the brand’s 70th anniversary was stunning too.