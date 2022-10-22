“It’s one of the reasons”; Goalkeeper does not shut up and reveals that Cássio ‘collaborated’ for his departure from Corinthians

In 2022, one of the movements that most transformed Corinthians’ season was the arrival of Yuri Alberto. The striker, coming from Zenit, in Russia, raised the São Paulo team to the next level and helped Timão have a good season, but his arrival was far from simple.

Some names from Timão got in the way, such as striker Gustavo Mantuan and goalkeeper Ivan, only 25 years old, who had been a kind of ‘pupil’ for Cássio. In an exclusive interview for the Yahoo!Esportes portal, the young archer revealed that the Corinthians idol contributed to his departure, even if indirectly.

“I think it’s one of the reasons (Cassio’s status at Corinthians) for me to continue my career. Cássio is the goalkeeper, who needs no comments and is a legend who joined Corinthians. He is an extremely professional guy, he helps in the day to day and I could learn a lot from him. Cassio really does justice to that. I knew that at Corinthians it would be natural to wait for my moment, but that was one of the reasons“, revealed Ivan.

The young archer knew that Cássio had no plans to stop anytime soon and as long as he stayed at Timão, he would always be in the ‘shadow’ of the goalkeeper, which made Ivan not hamper the negotiations. At another time, the player talked about what he wants for the future and expressed his desire to stay in Russia.

“My main objective at the moment is to establish myself as a starter at Zenit and I respect everyone here. My focus is on my final purchase. About naturalizing Russian, it’s a thought for the future. It’s a one-year loan agreement. Of course my intention is to stay. If it’s the best thing for me, Corinthians and this negotiation happens, I’ll be very happy“, said Ivan.