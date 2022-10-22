Ituano goal made by a player on loan from Vasco annoys fans

Ituano gained breath to stay alive as one of Vasco’s competitors in the fight for access to Serie A with the victory over Sampaio Corrêa. Curiously, the only red-black goal in the match was scored precisely by a player who belongs to Cruz-Matino: forward Vinicius Paiva.

Revealed by Vasco, the 21-year-old arrived at Galo de Itu in August of this year on loan and scored his first goal for the club against the Maranhense team, in the 41st minute of the second half. With the result, Ituano rose to fifth place, with 54 points, and remained among the candidates for a vacancy in the national elite next year, threatening Vasco precisely.

The goal scored by the striker generated revolt on the part of some Vasco fans, who expressed their displeasure on social media. See some of the reactions:

vinicius paiva giving gas to ituano to keep fighting pqp — Vascaino of Depression (@Vascaino_Depre) October 22, 2022

@JoaoAlmirante2 @BlogDoGarone Vinicius Paiva had only one goal as a professional, right? And he decided to score the second right now playing for Ituano at 41 of the second half? — devfelizardo (@andrefelizardo) October 22, 2022

Vinicius Paiva scored the goal in anger at Vasco — João Becker (@joaobeckerr) October 22, 2022

Unlike what some fans mentioned, however, the goal did not prevent Vasco’s early access. That’s because even with the tie – a result that persisted on the scoreboard until then – Cruz-Maltino would not guarantee a spot in Serie A still in this round, since, in theory, it could be achieved by Londrina, Sport and even by Sampaio Corrêa himself. on goal difference in the last two rounds.

When the striker arrived at Ituano, in August, the São Paulo club occupied the 12th position in the table and was not considered a candidate for access.

Ituano and Vasco will face each other in the last round of Série B in a game that could define the lives of the teams. Before that, however, both teams have other commitments: on Thursday, Vasco welcomes Sampaio Corrêa, in São Januário, while Ituano visits Londrina on Saturday, at the Café stadium.