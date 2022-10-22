Jason Momoa Posts Aquaman 2 Reshoot Video; watch

Video showing reshoots of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is released by star Jason Momoa.

In the record, Momoa appears in the sets of Aquaman 2 dressed in the water hero costume alongside other actors from the film such as Nikole Kidmaninterpreter of Queen Atlanna, and Dolph LundgrenKing Nereus.

Despite the scenario, the actor uses story to publicize the latest episode of seeseries of Apple TVstarring Jason Momoa.

Watch the video:

Jason Momoa on the set with the reshoots of ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’ with Nicole Kidman pic.twitter.com/THD0KywlaY — El Sótano Del Planet (@SotanoPlanet) October 14, 2022

In Brazil, Aquaman 2 is due to premiere on December 24, 2023.

Read its synopsis:

“When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.”

The sequel features the actors’ returns Jason Momoa like Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard like Mera, Patrick Wilson as Master of the Oceans, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II like Black Manta, Temuera Morrison like Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren like King Nereus, Randall Park like biologist Stephen Shi and Nicole Kidman like Queen Atlanna.

Aquaman 2 will also star Indya Moore (Pose) such as the humanoid shark Karshon, Vincent Regan (300) as Atlan, former king of Atlantis. and Pilou Asbæk (game of Thrones) in an as yet unknown role.

the star Ben Affleck (Batman vs. Super man) will make a cameo in the sequel as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Directed by again by James Wan and scripted once again by the duo David Leslie and Johnson-McGoldrick, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in US theaters on December 25, 2023.

