Juventus thrash Empoli in Serie A resumption | italian football

In recovery for the season, Juventus defeated Empoli 4-0 at home, in the opening of the 11th round of the Serie A, this Friday. It is the first time that the Old Lady has achieved two consecutive victories in this edition of Serie A, following the triumph over Torino in last week’s classic.
Moise Kean scores first goal of the season in Juventus vs Empoli for Serie A – Photo: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Kean opened the scoring for the hosts in the 8th minute, this being the Italian’s first goal of the season. The other goals were scored in the second half. McKennie scored the net in the 10th minute, and Rabiot extended it in the 37th and 49th minutes. The latter had the assistance of the Brazilian Danilo.
With the victory, Juventus went to 19 points in the Serie A and overtook Inter Milan (18 points), taking seventh place. Empoli remains in 10th place, with 11, and could fall in the table. The rest of the round will be played until next Monday.
Juventus’ next commitment will be for the Champions League, against Benfica, away from home, on Tuesday. The Italian team needs to win this duel if they want to continue dreaming of qualifying for the round of 16 of the Champions League, as they are in a difficult situation in group H. The Old Lady returns to play for the Italian Championship on October 29, when visit Lecce.
