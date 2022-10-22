Léa Seydoux and Vincent Cassel on David Cronenberg’s Next Project

After collaborating on “Crimes of the Future“, Léa Seydoux will meet David Cronenberg again in “The Shrouds”, his next project.

He was the one who confirmed it to C7nema, in a question raised during the press conference at the San Sebástian Festival, where the filmmaker is being honored. Seydoux thus joins Vincent Cassel in the cast. “It’s a very personal story, which close friends, the few who go to the movies to see my films, will probably identify with it.“.

“The Shrouds” centers on Karsh (Cassel), a widowed entrepreneur who builds a device to connect with the dead. With the business booming, several graves in a cemetery are vandalized and nearly destroyed, including his wife’s. As he struggles to uncover the motivations for the attack and who caused it, Karsh will reassess his business, marriage and allegiance to his late wife’s memory, as well as make new beginnings.

We recall that Cassel and Cronenberg have previously worked on “Eastern Promises” and “The Dangerous Method”.

Also in response to C7nema, the Canadian addressed his recent investment in short and micro short films, as “The Death” and “Inner Beauty”, which marked his entry into the world of NFTs. “I really like technology and trying out gadgets that allow me to merge the steps that before, at the beginning of my career, required different equipment to do so. Filming, editing, etc., all this is possible today on a good smartphone“.