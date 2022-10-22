learn how to protect your device

Most Brazilians already have at least one SmartTV at home, but unfortunately they do nothing to protect it.

A new study released by NordVPN shows that 1 in 3 people (30%) do nothing to secure this device. Connected TVs pose a serious security risk, which is why experts are warning users about their safety.

In 2019, the FBI issued a warning that connected TVs could make users vulnerable to surveillance and attacks from digital crooks. Since then, user security technologies have improved, but internet-connected devices remain fragile.

A SmartTV is an open door to danger

Like any device that regularly connects to the Internet, Smart TVs collect a lot of private data, which raises a number of privacy and security questions. However, unlike other connected devices, they cannot be equipped with the latest cybersecurity software (such as antivirus), which makes them even more vulnerable to crime.

With Smart TVs, the possibility of someone watching or listening to users is much greater than with a traditional TV. Hackers can access a TV’s camera and microphone via malware, which can be inserted into the device if it is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

The aim is to blackmail users and their families later on. The CIA has already created this malware to spy on users through Samsung’s SmartTVs. If they could do it, so could the bad guys. Data collection is another issue users need to be concerned about.

Like any connected device, Smart TVs use a lot of web crawlers. Services such as Netflix, Globoplay or HBO GO collect data from their users and analyze their streaming behavior in order to personalize their experience on these platforms. The concern is that these customers never know where their data might end up, because all large companies experience data leaks all the time. The streaming services mentioned above are no exception.

See also: Netflix plans: the world’s largest streaming platform announced new prices, check it out

How to strengthen the security of your SmartTV?

Like computers, these televisions run on software, but they don’t have the same effective antivirus and firewall systems. Once the TV is infected, all browsing history, passwords and other private data are accessible to cyber criminals. And they will be able to use this information to carry out attacks

You shouldn’t have to choose between great online TV and strong security when you can have both. With the global connected TV market reaching $202.1 billion last year, it’s time we learned how to properly secure these devices.

Use complex passwords

If the TV is regularly or permanently connected to the Internet, it is important to verify that the device itself, as well as the applications installed on it, use strong and difficult-to-guess passwords. An effective password is long, complex, and random, with a mixture of numbers and letters.

protect the router

Like every other IoT device in the house, the Smart TV likely connects to the internet through a router. Therefore, it is essential that the router is as safe and secure as possible.

Download apps from official app download sites

Avoid installing programs or games from unofficial sources on your Smart TV. Checking the legitimacy of the application, but also of its developer is essential. Another tip, never allow access to data, camera or microphone if it is not necessary for the application to function.

See also: Cash FAST at Caixa Tem: learn how to withdraw extra money today in the app