Learn how to use movies and series to study geography for Enem – News

What geography content to study for the Enem (National High School Exam)? In the final stretch for the exam, the main gateway to universities, professors give tips on how to study using films, series and documentaries.

See tips from professors Cláudio Hansen is pedagogical manager and professor of geography and current affairs at Descomplica and Sebastian Alvarado Fuentes, geography professor of the pre-university course at the Student Workshop in Campinas (SP).





“When it comes to doing well in geography at Enem, some topics need to be considered. They are: environmental impacts and sustainability; agriculture and livestock; globalization and the economy; and urbanization and geopolitics”, explains Hansen. The educator indicates some plots that address these topics and, at the same time, keep us entertained. Check out:

In the field of geopolitics, two series illustrate the backstage of large operations from different perspectives and are super interesting: House of Cards, which shows the construction of government policy in the United States; and Jack Ryanwhich shows the role of military intelligence against what Americans understand as major external threats to the country.

According to Hansen, for the test it is necessary to be aligned with the concepts of sustainability and major environmental issues. “A documentary that shows a great initiative is the Great Green Wall (The Great Green Wall), which not only brings the evolution of the largest international reforestation project, but also portrays the positive impacts of economic and social development aligned with sustainable practices”, he explains.

Another recommended plot within the field of sustainability is the documentary Brave Blue Worldwhich talks about the reuse and generation of energy, showing how innovations can help to build a sustainable model of water use, also deserves a mention.

Brazilian urban issues are fundamental for the geography test and for the basis of writing discussions, explains the professor. “In this field, I suggest the series unclean, which portrays drug trafficking in Rio’s favelas. In the specific context of drug trafficking and Latin America, the series narcos is a great reference, approaching the cartel and the scheme commanded by Pablo Escobar”, he says.

Fuentes, on the other hand, makes it clear that it is essential to emphasize that it is not the series that can be charged in the test. “There will be no direct reference to the series he watched, but from the series they will extract some relationship with the content learned in the classroom”, he says.

The professor also suggests some documentaries that should contribute to the study of university entrance exams in the final stretch.



The Crown, a series about the British royal family. “Apart from the question of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, because this will not go down as a matter of time, but it may question how the royal family’s family issues exist. And, how the royal family behaved in geopolitical issues”, he explains.

Still, according to Fuentes, there were episodes in which the British royal family went to visit some colonies. “And here comes the result of colonization, the student must know how to relate the idea of ​​colonization, the scope of the British Empire and, at the same time, its current functioning with parliamentarism. “, highlights. He points out that Enem will not ask specifically about the series, but will ask about the British colonies and it is good to know some examples.



The Handmaid’s Tale, a series that addresses the issue of religion in politics, of its authoritarianism. “It talks about machismo, involving an entire society. I evaluate it as a series with loaded content”, comments the professor.



Stranger Things: “It’s a series that’s been around for a few years, but in the last one it became even more popular. It’s a science fiction, which involves a very fanciful story, but it’s interesting to point out the elements aimed at the Cold War”, he explains. “So, how, at that moment, we had a very interesting conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union, and how this moment of tension between these two great powers is explored in the plot”, concludes Fuentes.





Final step: how to organize studies

To help college students, Professor Augusto Silva, from Curso Anglo, explains that relating the subjects can improve understanding. “For example, El Niño is an ocean-climatic phenomenon, associated with the abnormal heating of the central and surface waters of the Pacific Ocean. This is due to the weakening of the trade winds. Among its consequences we will have climate change, such as less rainfall in the north and northeast regions. in Brazil, affecting agricultural activities”, he comments.

He also highlights that the phenomenon affects other countries: “the warming of ocean waters resulting from El Niño reduces the upwelling of coastal waters in Chile and Peru, affecting fishing activities.”

More recent themes (such as the War in Ukraine) will hardly be highlighted in the test, evaluates Silva. “It is worth remembering themes from recent years such as the immigration crisis, pandemic and geopolitical disputes, such as the relationship between China and Hong Kong, geoeconomic tensions between the US and China, and conflicts in the Middle East and in Syria”, he comments.

Another valuable tip from the teacher is to study through maps. “Studying with maps is similar when using a dictionary. Most people do not keep memorizing words and their meanings when consulting a dictionary. With Atlas it is similar, whenever you are studying and an important question arises about geographic location, you search in the Atlas of its location, seeking to make some relationships between the highlighted area and the content studied”, concludes Silva.

Professor Caio Simas, coordinator of Eleva Barra’s secondary education, does not dispense with a summary. “To study, it is always important to read and make summaries with a discursive outline, from six to eight lines at most, but with a depth and a cut. Asking old questions is also very important to get the vocabulary of geography tests”, he explains. . “So it is essential to study with resources such as table interpretation, graph, infographics, etc. Expanding knowledge with and reading is essential”, highlights Simas.





*interns of R7, under the supervision of Karla Dunder.



